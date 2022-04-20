New Jersey's Recreational Cannabis Consumers Can Enjoy Legitimate, No-Cash, No-Fee Transactions with CanPay

LITTLETON, Colo., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers will be able to make no-fee cannabis purchases using CanPay, the largest legitimate payment network for cannabis merchants and consumers, at six leading New Jersey recreational retail stores when recreational sales launch there on April 21, 2022.

CanPay provides an easy-to-use app that allows consumers to pay for purchases at cannabis retailers with a simple debit from their checking account using the Automated Clearing House (ACH) network. Merchants with a compliant bank account at a CanPay-approved financial institution may join the CanPay network quickly and easily.

"If you're looking to buy cannabis products in the new recreational market in New Jersey, CanPay is the way to do it," said Dustin Eide, CEO of CanPay. "With instant activation for most, the service is fast and free for consumers to use and much safer than cash – benefits that more than 100,000 consumer members of the CanPay community have come to understand. For additional convenience, recreational consumers can even prepay with CanPay for their online orders at participating stores."

The dispensaries, which previously were only permitted to sell cannabis for medicinal use, were recently approved for recreational sales to any adult over 21 years of age by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission. The first six New Jersey recreational dispensaries accepting CanPay are: The Apothecarium locations in Maplewood and Phillipsburg, The Botanist locations in Egg Harbor Township and Williamstown and Curaleaf locations in Bellmawr and Edgewater Park.

With more than half a billion dollars in transparent transactions and more than 800 participating merchant locations across 31 states, CanPay is the leader in legitimate payments for the cannabis industry.

CanPay offers a payment solution for the state regulated cannabis industry and other emerging markets. CanPay started with one goal – to bring traditional and legitimate electronic payment solutions to highly-regulated industries. We've spent years learning about the unique challenges that face consumers and retailers in these industries and used that experience to design CanPay as the stable payment solution they can rely on. With over 20 years of industry experience, the CanPay team of payments professionals is building a proprietary network of consumers, retailers, financial institutions, and specialized technology providers that make payments at regulated businesses just like payments everywhere else. For more information, visit https://www.canpaydebit.com.

