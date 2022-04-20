MKM Partners Hires David Bellinger as Consumer Growth & eCommerce Analyst as the Firm Continues to Expand Sector Coverage

STAMFORD, Conn., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MKM Partners announced today that David Bellinger has joined its award-winning equity research department as Executive Director – Senior Analyst covering the Consumer Growth & eCommerce verticals. Previously, David worked at Wolfe Research where he was an integral part of the consumer team (ranked by the Institutional Investor All-America Research Team survey for the past two years). In addition, David has over a decade of prior equity research and financial advisory services experience, including positions at Citigroup and Oppenheimer & Co. where he followed a wide array of consumer-oriented companies. He holds a Bachelor's of Science degree in Accounting and an MBA in Finance, both from Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

(PRNewsfoto/MKM Partners) (PRNewswire)

David remarked, "The energy behind the growing MKM platform is unmatched, and I look forward to working with the firm's various business groups to offer clients a more holistic view of the markets. This represents one of the most unique opportunities on the Street, especially at a time of rapidly shifting consumer preferences."

MKM Partners' CEO Sagar Sheth commented "I'm pleased to welcome David to MKM. His thoughtful, digital-first approach will extend our consumer team's expertise, and will serve as a foundation of innovative alpha generating products for our clients." MKM Partners has increased market share significantly over the past few years and continues to actively invest in its human capital as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

About MKM Partners

MKM Partners is an institutional equity research, sales and trading firm headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut with additional offices in Boston, Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Austin. MKM combines high-impact fundamental analysis with macroeconomics, technical insights, derivatives strategies, event-driven commentary, alternative research, and first-rate execution. With over 1000 institutional clients and one of the largest trading floors in the U.S., the firm has trade execution abilities in both global equity markets and U.S. options markets. More information about MKM Partners can be accessed at www.mkmpartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MKM Partners