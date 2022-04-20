MARGARET SOHAGI OF THE SOHAGI LAW GROUP NAMED AMONG LOS ANGELES WOMEN OF INFLUENCE

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced today that its Managing Partner Margaret Sohagi has been selected as an honoree in a Los Angeles Business Journal special supplement recognizing the city's most influential women attorneys. The "Women of Influence: Attorneys" list recognizes women lawyers "for exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large," writes the publisher.

"Women make a unique impact every day throughout Southern California, the country and the world," said Sohagi. "I am truly grateful to be recognized alongside a group of such highly respected professional women."

Sohagi's practice for the last 30 years has focused on assisting cities, counties, and other public agencies navigate the legal complexities of land use, California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Sohagi "provides constructive, practical legal advice, working directly with lead agency counsel, staff, appointed elected officials," says the publication. "When necessary, she zealously defends lead agencies' land use approvals and environmental determinations in judicial proceedings, and frequently heads mediation teams in settlement discussions."

As a longstanding CEQA instructor for California's Continuing Judicial Studies Program, Sohagi has the unique opportunity to instruct Superior Court judges, appellate justices and court attorneys. "Her land use and environmental law expertise, and ability to keep public agencies informed about the latest legal developments and trends, is also demonstrated through her frequent planning and legal conference presentations, extensive UCLA and USC teaching experience," the feature says.

Sohagi currently serves as the Chair of the Santa Monica College Foundation Board. In 2021, Sohagi was recognized as a nominee for the Los Angeles Times' "Inspirational Women Award" and by the Los Angeles Business Journal for the "Community Impact Advocate Award."

About The Sohagi Law Group

The Sohagi Law Group handles complex transactional and litigation matters for public agencies, including cities, counties, townships, state agencies, special districts, commissions and authorities. Its attorneys draw upon their extensive expertise in all areas of environmental and land use law to advise clients navigate existing laws and regulations and keep them up to date on emerging environmental issues such as climate change and greenhouse gas regulation.

View original content:

SOURCE The Sohagi Law Group