Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. Introduces New Line of Clorox® Brand Air Purifiers

GLEN ALLEN, Va., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB), has introduced the first products in a new line of premium air purifiers under the Clorox® brand name as part of an exclusive multiyear trademark licensing agreement with The Clorox Company. This product launch is one of many steps Hamilton Beach Brands is taking in 2022 to expand its presence in the fast-growing, multibillion dollar home health and wellness market.

"Hamilton Beach Brands is excited to launch our new line of premium air purifiers under the Clorox brand name, and we look forward to introducing additional models in the coming months," said Scott Tidey, senior vice president, consumer sales and marketing. "We are confident that our experience as a leader in the air purifier market, combined with the trusted and well-known Clorox brand name, will be a winning combination for providing consumers with premium product offerings."

Hamilton Beach Brands entered the home environment market in 2000 when it introduced its TrueAir® line of air purifiers and odor eliminators. The addition of the Clorox® brand line of premium air purifiers supports two of the Company's strategic initiatives to deliver profitable growth from innovative solutions that improve everyday living. These include expanding its presence in the home health and wellness market and leveraging alliances with other companies that build on the complementary strengths of both enterprises.

According to NPD, which tracks the sale of small appliances, the U.S. market for air purifiers and filters in 2021 was approximately $1.1 billion. The category more than doubled in size in 2020 compared to 2019 during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumer needs for improving indoor air quality, driven by stronger and longer allergy seasons, the impact of weather events including wildfires, and heightened interest in overall health and wellness, are expected to drive the continued growth of air purifiers.

The new air purifier models that are available now include a Clorox® Large Room True HEPA Air Purifier and a Clorox® Tabletop True HEPA Air Purifier, and replacement filters. These new products are available at top retailers, including Amazon, Walmart.com and Target.com. Hamilton Beach Brands continues to build the portfolio and plans additional launches in the coming months, including a Clorox® Medium Room True HEPA Air Purifier, and three new connected technology models under the Clorox® brand that use the Alexa® App and Voice Integration services: Alexa Large Room True HEPA Air Purifier, Alexa Medium Room True HEPA Air Purifier, and Alexa Tabletop True HEPA Air Purifier.

The new premium Clorox Air Purifiers with True HEPA filters help improve overall indoor air quality, assist those with allergies and asthma with easier breathing, aid in sleep quality, and create a fresher smelling home. All of the new models provide 360-degree filtration as air is pulled in from all directions through a robust cylindrical filter. The True HEPA filter captures allergens such as pollen, dust, dust mites, mold spores, smoke, pet hair, pet dander, and more, and is 99.97% effective in capturing particles as small as 0.1 microns. It also captures up to 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria, reducing the overall concentration.

Hamilton Beach Brands established a new strategic initiative in 2021 to expand its participation in the home health and wellness market. The Company has taken many steps to introduce new products in the air purification, water filtration and home medical categories. These include the exclusive multiyear trademark licensing agreement with The Clorox Company, signed in 2021, to develop, source, market and distribute a line of premium air purifiers under the Clorox® brand in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, through online and brick and mortar channels. Additionally, in 2021, Hamilton Beach Brands entered the water filtration category with its new Hamilton Beach® AquaFusion™ electric countertop system. The Company plans to further increase its participation in the water filtration category through an exclusive multiyear trademark licensing agreement with Brita LP, signed in early 2022, to launch a new line of countertop water appliances later this year. Also in 2021, Hamilton Beach Brands entered the home medical market through an agreement with HealthBeacon plc. as the exclusive marketer and distributor in the U.S. and Canada of a new smart tool for managing injectable medications at home called Smart Sharps Bin™ from Hamilton Beach Health® powered by HealthBeacon®. In early 2022, the new system became available to consumers. The Company's new entries in the air purification, water filtration and home medical categories are expected to begin to generate revenue as they are launched and gain momentum.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. The Company's owned consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach Professional®, Weston®, TrueAir®, Brightline® and Hamilton Beach Health®. The Company's owned commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®.

Hamilton Beach Brands licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances, CHI® premium garment care products, Clorox® air purifiers, and Brita™ countertop water appliances. Hamilton Beach Brands markets and distributes the Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery system through an exclusive multiyear agreement. Hamilton Beach Brands has entered the home medical market through a multiyear agreement with HealthBeacon plc and is the exclusive marketer and distributor of a smart Injection Care Management System in the U.S. and Canada under the new brand name Hamilton Beach Health®.

For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit hamiltonbeachbrands.com. For information about the Company's products, visit hamiltonbeach.com, proctorsilex.com, hamiltonbeachcommercial.com, westonbrands.com, brightlineproducts.com, wolfgourmet.com, chisteam.com, bartesian.com, and smartsharpsbin.com. To learn more about Clorox® Air Purifiers, please visit cloroxhomeappliances.com, @cloroxhomeappliances on Instagram, and Clorox Home Appliances on Facebook.

