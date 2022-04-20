Forrester Honors Three Organizations For Accelerating Revenue Growth Through Marketing, Sales, And Product Alignment

At Forrester's B2B Summit North America, the Return on Integration Honorees will present their success stories and share how they used Forrester's research and models to drive cross-functional alignment

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced that ArcBest, FARO Technologies, and Siemens Digital Industries Software are this year's Return on Integration (ROI) Honors winners. These organizations are being recognized for integrating marketing, sales, and product functions to align business goals and achieve measurable results.

The ROI Honorees will be recognized at B2B Summit North America, being held from May 2–4 in Austin, Texas, and digitally. B2B Summit North America is the premier event for B2B leaders to align their growth strategies with the latest research, models, and case studies — designed with B2B organizations' priorities in mind. At the event, the honorees will present their business transformation journeys and discuss how they used Forrester's research, models, and methodologies to drive alignment and growth.

"We are excited to celebrate Return on Integration Honors winners in person this year," said Monica Behncke, Forrester's vice president and group research director. "These organizations made bold decisions to transform their businesses. Each company worked with Forrester to overcome hurdles and make stepwise decisions resulting in accelerated growth, increased productivity, and improved business visibility. They are a true inspiration to other B2B organizations looking to transform their businesses. We look forward to hearing their success stories at the event."

Key highlights include:

ArcBest, a leader in supply chain logistics, refocused its marketing and sales efforts to better align resources to customers and drive growth. By using Forrester's Join this keynote session to learn how ArcBest used a data-driven approach to optimize resources and better serve the needs of its customers. , a leader in supply chain logistics, refocused its marketing and sales efforts to better align resources to customers and drive growth. By using Forrester's buyer-aligned sales methodology , the company implemented new workflows, processes, and technology to integrate its marketing and sales engines. As a result, ArcBest achieved a revenue increase of more than 50% year over year on its strategic growth products.

"Aligning to our goal of being customer-obsessed, we recognized the need for our marketing and sales efforts to support buyer expectations. We needed an intentional focus to develop the right strategies and processes that would position us to scale our business," said Steven Leonard, chief sales and customer engagement officer at ArcBest. "To drive ArcBest's growth as an integrated logistics company with solutions for all supply chains, strategic alignment across our business was imperative. We worked with Forrester to align efforts around our best opportunities using their buyer-aligned sales process."

FARO Technologies, a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, repositioned from an engineering-led, product-centric organization to a market-led solutions provider. To accomplish this, FARO utilized Forrester's analysts, research, and frameworks, including In this keynote session, FARO Technologies will share the strategic steps and lessons learned from its transformation journey. , a global leader in 4D digital reality solutionsrepositioned from an engineering-led, product-centric organization to a market-led solutions provider. To accomplish this, FARO utilized Forrester's analysts, research, and frameworks, including the eight Cs of effective organizational design B2B Revenue Waterfall , B2B Marketing Ecosystem Model, and Customer Experience Design Framework to foster tight cross-functional alignment and accelerate its business transformation.

"We completely transformed our marketing function from an activity-based cost center to a profitable revenue driver," said Lisa Cole, vice president of corporate marketing at FARO Technologies. "Just a few months prior to the start of the pandemic, and over the course of the next two years, we committed to an end-to-end transformation, completely changing the perception of marketing and its role in the business. The change effort started with assessing sales and marketing capabilities and building a business case for change. We made decisions on what to improve, established an order of operations, gave everyone a clear roadmap and operating philosophies to act as a guiding compass, then rebuilt our revenue engine to deliver improved customer experience and accelerate revenue. We challenged everything, even while wrestling with the massive disruption caused by the pandemic, not stopping until we had achieved our goals."

Siemens Digital Industries Software, the leader in driving digital enterprise transformation, worked closely with Forrester to shift the marketing organization from focusing on leads to the development of opportunities and identifying buying groups. The Forrester During its keynote session, Siemens Digital Industries Software will discuss how it used Forrester's tools and frameworks to better align its sales and marketing functions. , the leader in driving digital enterprise transformation, worked closely with Forrester to shift the marketing organization from focusing on leads to the development of opportunities and identifying buying groups. The Forrester B2B Revenue Waterfall and buying groups frameworks were the foundation for the change from leads to opportunities in all of its revenue engine processes.

"Siemens embarked on a project to streamline data and improve the efficiency of the inquiry-to-close process," said Liz Arndt, senior director of global inside sales at Siemens Digital Industries Software. "Siemens worked with Forrester to establish a single view of the engagement per contact so that our sales teams could have more intelligent and informed conversations with the appropriate buying group members. During the entire project, we've had continuous support from Forrester. From the initial discovery onsite workshop to countless phone and written inquiries, worksheets, templates, research reports, and monthly status updates, they were with us all the way."

Resources:

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 70 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

Contact:

Amanda Chordas

achordas@forrester.com

View original content:

SOURCE Forrester