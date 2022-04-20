Financial Services Attorney Bruce Toppin Joins Waller in Texas

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Bruce E. Toppin, III, a Texas-based financial services attorney with 15 years of experience working with banks, thrifts and other financial institutions across the United States.

Banking Attorney Bruce E. Toppin, III has joined Waller (PRNewswire)

"Bruce is known throughout the Texas market, and he has a wealth of banking experience," said Robert L. Harris, leader of Waller's financial services industry team. "He's an excellent complement to Waller's banking and financial services teams, and our clients will benefit greatly from the skills and perspective he brings to the table."

Toppin's corporate and commercial transaction expertise includes M&A, securities offerings, the formation of holding companies, de novo charters, regulatory applications and compliance issues, corporate governance, enforcement actions, and more. His financial service practice additionally includes commercial finance experience representing both lenders and borrowers in a broad range of secured and unsecured debt financings, including term loans, lines of credit, government guaranteed loans, loan participations, modifications, renewals and assumptions.

Toppin, a lifelong Texan, is an active member of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas and the Texas Bankers Association. He is the former Executive Director of the Subchapter S Bank Association. He earned his J.D. from St. Mary's University School of Law and his B.B.A. in Finance from Texas Tech University. He serves on the Board of Directors of the YMCA of Greater San Antonio.

About Waller

With nearly 300 attorneys across Tennessee, Alabama and Texas, Waller assists clients in complex transactional, regulatory and litigation matters. The firm has a national reputation in healthcare and financial services and boasts robust practices in private equity and real estate. Waller was named one of the best law firms for women by Working Mother and was spotlighted by Chambers Associate as one of the nation's leading firms for recruiting, retaining and supporting legal talent. Waller is ranked as Nashville's largest law firm by the Nashville Business Journal and was awarded a Best Places to Work award by the Nashville Business Journal and the Birmingham Business Journal four years in a row.

Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP