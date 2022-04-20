DENSO Joins U.S. Department of Energy's Better Plants Program

Participation helps DENSO reach its sustainability goals

DENSO becomes a Better Plants program partner to help reduce energy use in U.S. manufacturing facilities

DENSO's U.S. and regional manufacturing facilities will benefit from energy-efficiency best practices

Partnership is just one way DENSO is advancing toward carbon neutrality

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, is an official partner in the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Better Plants program. One of DENSO's Two Great Causes is "Green" – achieving carbon neutrality by 2035. Collaborating with the DOE helps DENSO reach its sustainability goals by reducing the environmental impact of its manufacturing operations and energy use.

At DENSO, it begins with people. (PRNewsFoto/Denso International) (PRNewswire)

Five of DENSO's U.S. manufacturing sites are part of the program, including facilities in Athens and Maryville, Tennessee; Osceola, Arkansas; Statesville, North Carolina; and Battle Creek, Michigan. Through the initiative, more than 950 plants share proven energy-efficiency strategies and best practices. The lessons learned from the partnership will help shape DENSO's sustainability activities across the region.

This innovative collaboration plus DENSO's long-time commitment to continuous improvement (kaizen) will help DENSO reduce its energy use by 25% by 2030. This goal also aligns with DENSO's overall commitment to use 40% less energy by 2035.

"Partnering with the Department of Energy and other leaders in energy innovation is an important step in helping us quickly pave the way for a safer, greener mobility future," said Denise Carlson, vice president of the North America Production Innovation Center at DENSO. "We're developing technologies that support a better planet, and we're also focused on how we can make sustainability gains in our manufacturing operations and energy use across the company, from our offices to our production facilities."

The Better Plants program works with leading U.S. manufacturers and wastewater treatment agencies to set ambitious energy, water, waste, and carbon reduction goals and commit to reducing energy intensity by 25% over a 10-year period across U.S. operations. By partnering with industry, the Better Plants program helps its partners boost efficiency, increase resilience, strengthen economic competitiveness, and reduce carbon footprints through improvements in energy efficiency.

With manufacturing at its core, DENSO produces leading thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, and electronic systems to make the vehicles of today and tomorrow both cleaner and safer. If you're interested in working at a company committed to sustainability and making a difference, look for open positions at https://densocareers.com/.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $44.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 168,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global .

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, DENSO in North America generated $9.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com . For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DENSO