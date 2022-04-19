SIMONE COLLINS OF SKLAR KIRSH AMONG LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL'S WOMEN OF INFLUENCE

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based law boutique Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that its Partner Simone Collins has been selected as honoree in a Los Angeles Business Journal special supplement recognizing the city's most influential women attorneys. The "Women of Influence: Attorneys" list recognizes women lawyers "for exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large," writes the publisher.

"Simone is an outstanding deal lawyer who brings intelligence, skill and creativity to every transaction that she handles," says Co-Founding Partner Jeffrey Sklar. "We are proud to see Simone recognized among these talented Los Angeles attorneys."

A member of the Corporate Department, Collins' practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and other complex investment and strategic business transactions. "Collins has extensive experience advising private companies, private equity firms and their portfolio companies, business owners, and investors with the structuring and negotiation of domestic and cross-border transactions, including stock and asset acquisitions and dispositions, leveraged buyouts, strategic add-ons, debt and equity financings, and other general corporate and business matters," says the special feature. "Collins also has experience representing start-up entities, founders, and entrepreneurs with entity formation, early-stage financing rounds, and exit planning." She has represented clients in a broad array of industries, including media and entertainment, technology, hospitality/restaurants, retail and consumer products, professional services, and manufacturing and industrials.

Born in Cape Town, South Africa, and raised in New Jersey, Collins earned her JD, cum laude, from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law. Collins earned a BS in Finance, cum laude, from the University of Maryland, where she was a member of the Division I women's soccer team.

Collins has been recognized as a Super Lawyers Southern California Rising Star every year since 2018. She was also recognized as a nominee for the 2021 Inspirational Women Forum and Awards by Los Angeles Times Magazine.

Collins is a member of the Los Angeles chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) and is a Board Member of the Women of ACG-LA. She is also a member of the Los Angeles Development Council for the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

