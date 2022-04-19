Ball Corporation and Novelis Increase Recycled Content of the Ball Aluminum Cup to 90%

The infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminum Cup now boasts the highest recycled content rate of any beverage packaging in its category

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL), a leading global provider of infinitely recyclable aluminum beverage packaging, and aluminum recycler and supplier Novelis, today announced that the Ball Aluminum Cup™ is now composed of 90% recycled content. This evolution builds on the Ball Aluminum Cup's infinite recyclability by lowering its carbon footprint, therefore further positioning the product as a sustainable solution for packaging waste challenges across the sports and entertainment, food service, retail and beverage industries.

Ball designed the lightweight aluminum cups to bring beverage packaging circularity to sports and entertainment venues in response to growing consumer preference for more sustainable products. Producing the cup with 90% recycled content significantly reduces its carbon footprint, as doing so with recycled aluminum uses 95% less energy than doing so with primary aluminum. Ball also recently received Cradle to Cradle Certified® Bronze for the aluminum cup, underscoring the company's commitment to making products that are safe, circular and responsibly made.

"At Ball, we're committed to innovative solutions that contribute to creating a truly circular economy," said Dan Fisher, President and CEO of Ball Corporation. "Aluminum beverage packaging – including the Ball Aluminum Cup - has always been a sustainable alternative to plastic, and this update only further strengthens its sustainability attributes. We aim to deliver solutions that not only benefit our global customers but also benefit the planet, and we are excited to partner with Novelis to bring a Ball Aluminum Cup made with 90% recycled content to communities everywhere."

"In line with Novelis' purpose of 'Shaping a Sustainable World Together,' we're focused on innovating alongside customers like Ball to increase the use of recycled content in their products," said Steve Fisher, President and CEO of Novelis Inc. "We're proud of our long-standing partnership with Ball and our joint efforts to increase the use of aluminum for beverage packaging. Aluminum beverage packages – bottles, cans and cups alike – are a perfect product for the circular economy as they can be recycled over and over without ever losing their material properties."

The aluminum cup, manufactured in Rome, Georgia, and made with 90% recycled content is available now and currently in use by Ball customers. In fact, the aluminum cups are helping to drive sustainability at sports and entertainment venues across the country, including at Ball Arena in Denver, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. At Ball Arena, in particular, aluminum beverage packaging has helped to eliminate more than 350,000 single-use plastic cups and bottles, and the arena is on pace to eliminate more than 1 million single-use plastic cups and bottles in 2022.

Infinitely recyclable and economically valuable, aluminum is the most sustainable beverage packaging material, and, like aluminum cans, aluminum cups can be easily recycled. In fact, 75 percent of the aluminum ever produced is still in use today and aluminum cans, cups and bottles can be recycled and back on a store shelf in as little as 60 days. In addition to its sustainability and recycling strengths, the aluminum cup is lightweight, sturdy, cool to the touch and provides an elevated drinking experience.

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 24,300 people worldwide and reported 2021 net sales of $13.8 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $12.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

