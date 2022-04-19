ASICS AND WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS OREGON22 ANNOUNCE MASS PARTICIPATION 5K RACE AT WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

ASICS Uplift Oregon 5K set to take place during the Men's Marathon, a race within a race, utilizing the same course as the professional athletes

BOSTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASICS, in partnership with the local organizing committee (LOC) for the World Athletics Championships (WCH) Oregon22, is excited to announce the ASICS Uplift Oregon 5K, a mass participation race set to take place during the World Athletics Championships.

The ASICS Uplift Oregon 5K will take place on Sunday, July 17 during the men's marathon competition. An anticipated 2,000 runners will have the chance to race in the footsteps of the WCH Oregon22 competitors, running a 5K section of the same course on the same morning as the world's finest marathoners. ASICS will also play host to a two-day fan festival just steps from the finish featuring prime viewing, food vendors, athlete appearances and more. The men's and women's marathons will start and finish outside of Autzen Stadium on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

"As a proud partner of World Athletics, we are excited to host the ASICS Uplift Oregon 5K during the World Athletics Championships Oregon22," said Richard Sullivan, President and CEO of ASICS North America. "We are thrilled to offer runners this one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience the World Athletics Championships and create an environment for fans to join in the festivities with our fan festival just steps from the finish line."

"This bespoke event is all about innovation and fan engagement, two of the main driving tenets of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22," said James Tolputt, COO of Oregon22, LLC. "The incredible collaboration between the LOC and ASICS will enable us to bring to life a truly unique experience – one that will take place not just in the streets and parks of Eugene, but as part of the very footprint and fabric of these World Championships."

Registration is now live and interested runners can register for the ASICS Uplift Oregon 5K HERE . The entry fee for the race will be $30 and each runner will receive an ASICS Uplift Oregon 5K race T-shirt and bib. Participating runners are encouraged to use ASICS curated 5K training plans and guided workouts led by ASICS elite athletes. Training plans and guided workouts can be found HERE .

Once runners complete the race, they will be ushered into the ASICS Uplift Oregon 5K Fan Festival, which will be located adjacent to the finish line. The fan festival is set to feature a big screen viewing experience, interactive recovery stations, post-race food and beverage options, social and shareable moments and much more. The fan festival will be open to the public during both the men's and women's marathons and fans are encouraged to take advantage of this one-of-a-kind experience for witnessing those Championships races.

The World Athletics Championships Oregon22 will take place July 15–24; this iteration will mark the first time the event takes place on U.S. soil. General event information can be found HERE. Further details regarding ASICS activations throughout the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 will be shared as the event approaches this summer.

About ASICS

Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning "A Sound Mind in a Sound Body," is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded more than 70 years ago by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer and manufacturer of performance athletic footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, visit www.asics.com. Follow @ASICSamerica on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for exclusive content and real-time news around ASICS products, events, and elite athletes.

About Oregon22, LLC

Oregon22, LLC is the local organizing committee managing the 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships. The World Athletics Championships Oregon22 will be held at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon and will be delivered in partnership with USA Track & Field. It is the first time the competition will take place in the United States, with 2,000 athletes from more than 200 nations expected to compete July 15–24, 2022. Oregon22, LLC is committed to delivering an unmissable experience that will showcase the State of Oregon and the sport of track and field globally.

