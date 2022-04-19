Amcor to report Third Quarter 2022 Year to Date Results

ZURICH, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its year to date results for the nine months ended 31 March 2022 after the US market closes on Tuesday 3 May 2021.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday 3 May 2022 / 7.30am Australian Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday 4 May 2022. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada: 888 440 4149 (toll-free) Australia: 1800 953 093 (toll-free) United Kingdom: 0800 358 0970 (toll-free) Hong Kong: +852 3002 3410 (local number) Singapore: +65 3159 5133 (local number) All other countries: +1 646 960 0661 (this is not a toll-free number)



Conference ID 8080870

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.

For further information please contact:

Investors:

Tracey Whitehead

Global Head of Investor Relations

Amcor

+61 3 9226 9028 / +1 224-478-5790

tracey.whitehead@amcor.com

Damien Bird

Vice President Investor Relations

Amcor

+61 3 9226 9070

damien.bird@amcor.com







Media – Europe

Ernesto Duran

Head of Global Communications

Amcor

+41 78 698 69 40

ernesto.duran@amcor.com Media – Australia

James Strong



Citadel-MAGNUS

+61 448 881 174

jstrong@citadelmagnus.com Media – North America

Daniel Yunger



KekstCNC

+1 212 521 4879

daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 46,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 225 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com

