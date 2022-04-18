TreeHouse Foods Names Joseph E. Scalzo to Board of Directors

OAK BROOK, Ill., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. ("TreeHouse Foods" or the "Company") (NYSE: THS) today announced that Joseph E. Scalzo will join its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Scalzo will join as a Class I director with a term expiring at the 2024 annual meeting of the Company's stockholders.

Ann M. Sardini, Chair of the Board, said, "Joe brings to our Board significant operating experience in the consumer packaged goods industry, including in beverages, snacking and private label. His track record of value creation is significant. I am confident that his insights will further enhance our ability to execute against our strategic transformation and position the business for maximum value creation."

Steve Oakland, Chief Executive Officer and President, said, "As a respected leader in our industry, I look forward to benefiting from Joe's perspectives and leadership and working with all of the directors to continue to drive growth and capitalize on our opportunities in private label."

Mr. Scalzo said, "I am excited to join the TreeHouse Foods Board at such a pivotal moment for the Company. Private label remains a compelling category with tremendous growth potential, and I look forward to working alongside the rest of the Board and senior leadership team to deliver value."

TreeHouse Foods also announced that, in light of their other personal and professional time commitments outside of TreeHouse, both John P. Gainor Jr. and Ashley Buchanan will resign from the Board, effective April 30, 2022.

Ms. Sardini commented, "On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to extend our thanks to John and Ashley for their insights, time and contributions during their tenure with TreeHouse Foods."

About Joseph E. Scalzo

Joseph E. Scalzo has over thirty years of experience in the consumer packaged goods industry. Since 2013, he has served as the Chief Executive Officer and President of Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. ("Atkins" now known as Simply Good Foods USA, Inc.), and as a member of its Board of Directors. Mr. Scalzo has also served as the Chief Executive Officer and President of The Simply Good Foods Company and a member of its Board of Directors since its acquisition of Atkins in July 2017. Before joining Atkins, Mr. Scalzo served as a Director of Earthbound Farm from 2010 to October 2013. From November 2005 to February 2011, Mr. Scalzo served as a senior executive in various roles at Dean Foods, including as President and Chief Operating Officer, as well as President and Chief Executive Officer of WhiteWave Foods, Inc. Mr. Scalzo is credited for leading the transformation of Dean Foods' WhiteWave Foods Company, which began as three separate businesses, into a winning consumer foods company. Prior to that, Mr. Scalzo held executive roles at The Gillette Company, where he spearheaded the successful three-year turnaround of the company's one-billion-dollar global personal care business, and The Coca-Cola Company. Mr. Scalzo also served as a Director of HNI Corporation from 2003 to November 2009 and was a Director of Focus Brands LLC from March 2014 to January 2021. Mr. Scalzo began his career at The Procter & Gamble Company in 1985 and received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of private label foods and beverages in North America. We operate in 29 product categories across two divisions and have approximately 40 production facilities across North America and Italy. Across our diverse portfolio, we have a private label leadership position in many categories and offer a range of better-for-you and nutritional solutions, such as items considered to be organic, or gluten-free, across nearly every category. Our purpose is to make high quality food and beverages affordable to all. Our mission is to create value as our customers' preferred manufacturing and distribution partner, providing thought leadership, superior innovation, and a relentless focus on execution.

Additional information, including our most recent Form 10-K, may be found at our website, http://www.treehousefoods.com.

