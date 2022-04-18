Omri Morgenshtern Named Chief Executive Officer of Agoda

Current Chief Executive, John Brown, Assumes Role of Chairperson at Agoda

NORWALK, Conn., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings, the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, and parent company of consumer-facing brands including Booking.com , Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com , KAYAK and OpenTable, today announced that Omri Morgenshtern has been named Chief Executive Officer of Agoda effective July 1, 2022.

Omri Morgenshtern has served as Agoda's Chief Operating Officer since July 2018, working closely with current Chief Executive Officer John Brown. After ten years at Agoda and serving as CEO since 2018, John Brown has been named Chair, Agoda.

"John has contributed immensely to Agoda's continued expansion and success over the years he has been at the helm," said Glenn Fogel, Chief Executive Officer of Booking Holdings. "The business will continue to benefit from his knowledge and expertise, and we are thrilled to welcome Omri as the new Chief Executive Officer of Agoda."

"Over the years, Omri has played a critical role in directing Agoda's product and service offerings as both Chief Product Officer and, most recently, Chief Operating Officer," continued Mr. Fogel. "His knowledge and experience of the business is unmatched, and I look forward to Agoda's continued momentum under his leadership."

Omri joined Agoda in 2014 as Senior Product Owner, Algorithms and Learning Systems, and was later promoted to Vice President of Product Development, then to Chief Product Officer before taking on the role of Chief Operating Officer in 2018. He was co-founder & CEO of Qlika, an award-winning UpWest Labs start-up specializing in online marketing optimization, which was acquired by Booking Holdings Inc. in 2014.

Omri received an M.S. Magna Cum Laude in Physics from Tel Aviv University and B.S. Cum Laude in Physics, Computer Science and Mathematics from The Hebrew University. He is also a graduate of the prestigious Talpiot program of the Israel Defense Forces.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

View original content:

SOURCE Booking Holdings