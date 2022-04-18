InventHelp Inventor Develops Cleaning Accessory for Countertop Grills (CCP-1544)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to loosen baked-on grease and food residue from the cooking surface of an electric countertop grill," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the SHUT IT DOWN CLOTH (S I D). My design offers an improved alternative to traditional cleaning methods."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention eases the task of removing food and other residue from the cooking surface of a countertop grill appliance. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use harsh chemical cleaners or scrubbing tools. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCP-1544, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp