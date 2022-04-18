The finalists of the Scent of Speech competition are set to win the $3.2 million prize

The finalists of the Scent of Speech competition are set to win the $3.2 million prize

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The list of contestants for the first places in the final of the international Holy Quran recitation and call to prayer competition, Scent of Speech (Otr Elkalam), is complete. The final episode will be broadcast on April 20. Eight contestants in the recitation and call to prayer categories reached the final stage to compete for the competition prizes.

8 competitors reach the Scent of Speech “Otr Elkalam” competition finale to compete for prizes worth $3.2 million. (PRNewswire)

The first-place winner in the category of reciting the Holy Quran receives $1.3 million, while the first-place winner in the category of delivering the call to prayer receives $533,000. The remaining prize money is divided among six other contestants.

The finalists in the Holy Quran recitation category include Younis Mustafa Gharbi from Morocco, Sayed Jassem Mousavi from Iran, Mohammad Ayoub Asif from the UK and Mohammad Mujahid from Bahrain. The finalists in the call to prayer category include Abdul Rahman bin Adel and Anas Al-Rahili from Saudi Arabia and Mohsen Kara and Albijan Celik from Turkey. The final of the international competition presents the sweetest and most beautiful voices in reciting the Holy Quran and delivering the call to prayer.

The entertainment authority in Saudi Arabia has allocated the largest financial prize in the history of talent competitions of this kind in the world, especially competitions of a religious nature, with a value of $3.2 million.

The competition, launched by the General Entertainment Authority, is distinguished by its precise criteria and specialized jury, which enhances competitiveness. It is broadcast daily on the Saudia channel and Shahid platform at 5 pm, Riyadh time.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1799117/Otr_Elkalam.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Syaq Co.