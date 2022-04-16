Unique NFT Collection Initiated Minting from Space Today; Kalos Labs Supports Historic Axiom Space NFTs

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalos Labs ("Kalos" or "the Company"), a proprietary web3 bridge technology that provides customized NFT platforms, wallets, and other metaverse experiences, today announced their first web3 bridge activation with Axiom Space , a leader in human spaceflight and human-rated space infrastructure, to develop unique NFT collection. As part of the partnership, Kalos helped Axiom develop their collection featuring artist Michael Kagan who designed the augmented reality "Spacewalker" NFT that was among several which will initiate minting from space imminently and will be available on Axiom's NFT marketplace shortly.

Shari Glazer, CEO of Kalos Labs, commented on the news, "Bringing together Axiom and Michael Kagan for Kalos' first partnership is a dream scenario. With the beauty of the 3D spacewalkers combined with the wonder of space travel – we know this NFT sale is going to be the first of many exciting releases for Axiom and we are thrilled to provide them with the support to make their dreams a reality. It was important to us to make these NFTs available to the widest audience possible so you can pay for these with fiat in addition to crypto."

Kalos brought together the Axiom team and artist Michael Kagan to create exclusive pieces for Axiom such as Kagan's AR Spacewalker. Axiom's custom NFT marketplace will feature various digital artwork by astronauts and artists. Axiom NFT collection holders will get unique utility depending on the NFT they purchase giving owners exclusive access to crafted experiences around Axiom's space missions along with early previews of upcoming events and releases. Some of the specific utilities provided by certain NFTs in the collection include:

VIP & General Admission Tickets for a future launch

VIP Party Tickets for a future launch

Tickets to an Axiom Astronaut Dinner

The 1 of 1 Spacewalker will also come with an Exclusive Michael Kagan framed and signed 24x24 Print and a Michael Kagan Virtual or In-Person Studio Visit

This unique partnership was made possible by proprietary technology developed by Kalos Labs that creates a bridge to facilitate brands like Axiom during their first foray into the web3 world.

"We're pleased to debut the official Axiom Space NFTs to the global space community. It has been our mission to make the dream of traveling to space a reality for more of humanity and we see this NFT collection that we worked on with Kalos Labs as a first step in getting everyone involved," said Tejpaul Bhatia, Chief Revenue Officer of Axiom Space. "Axiom's NFT collection not only features amazing art from Michael Kagan but unique utility that will allow space fans to get involved in our next mission!"

In addition to Michael Kagan's Spacewalker, Axiom's custom NFT marketplace will feature digital artwork associated with space. To view, purchase, and learn more about the entire NFT collection, please visit: https://nft.axiomspace.com/

Kalos Labs provides a bridge for global brands to connect with web3 communities to activate new markets for content, products and services. The Company can build customized NFT platforms and provide other web3 development support for global brands, artists, media networks, fashion designers, influencers, and more. The Kalos team will leverage this experience to give clients access to best-in-class inventory optimization and monetization solutions across a full suite of web3 capabilities.

