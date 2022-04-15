"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Debuts New Players FC Barcelona Wearing Official Uniforms

TOKYO, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team would debut new players wearing FC Barcelona uniforms starting Friday, April 15. There will be various in-game campaigns held in celebration. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.
FC BARCELONA Official Campaign Overview
Login Bonus
Users can get fantastic rewards such as SSR Overus (Catalonia) and Dreamballs by logging into the game during the event period.
Special Event: Carve a History of Intense Battles
During the event period, users can replay these special scenarios over and over again to collect FC BARCELONA II Medals. These Medals can be exchanged for fantastic items.
FC BARCELONA Selection Transfer
Josep Grandios, Luikal, Payol wearing the FC BARCELONA official kit debut as new players in this Transfer.
Daily Scenario
Users can complete these limited scenarios once a day during the event period. Clear the scenario to receive Tsubasa Point Rewards and exchange them for great rewards.
Event Mission
During the event period, complete the Event Missions to earn great rewards such as Dreamballs, Tamotsu Ide, Black Ball (SSR)s, and more.
Dreamball Exchange
The Dreamball Exchange is getting an update with the FC BARCELONA home, away, GK uniforms. Users can exchange Dreamballs to collect them!
Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team
Supported OSes:
Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre:
Head-to-head football simulation game
Price:
Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions:
Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website:
Official Twitter Account:
Official Facebook Page:
Official YouTube Channel:
Official Discord Channel:
Copyright:
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames
Download here:
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049
