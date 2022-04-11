Venus Media Group Puts Education at the Forefront of Its Evolution

The Latina-founded, multicultural agency will go beyond its walls at Mom 2.0 teaching attendees about the nuances surrounding the "clean" category

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venus Media Group, a leading multicultural, multigenerational media buying agency, is evolving its offerings to incorporate further coaching mechanisms into its client relationships via ongoing education. This will extend to outside endeavors including its presence as host of an informative panel at the upcoming influential Mom 2.0 Summit in Los Angeles later this month.

Venus Media Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Venus Media Group) (PRNewswire)

Cathy Murphy, the agency's Co-Founder and CEO will moderate the event, "What Does 'Clean' Really Mean? A Down and Dirty Guide to Today's Hottest Category Trend." Janelle Hailey, VP of Marketing and Innovation at OLIKA, and Lisa Bensley, Director of Brand and Marketing at Purecane, will join Cathy and teach Mom 2.0's community about category distinctions and the importance of leading with authenticity. Topics will include the importance of ingredients and supply chain as it applies to both efficacy and intent of clean products, why "clean" can mean different things to different individuals and signs a brand could be green-friendly or "greenwashed."

"There are nuances involved in understanding both what it means for brands to be clean and also how such messaging needs to be articulated in order for it to be well received and trusted," said Cathy Murphy, Co-Founder and CEO of Venus Media Group. "I'm thrilled to host this discussion, which will no doubt educate and inspire attendees with useful guidance and important watch outs as they cultivate diverse connections."

With nearly forty years of combined experience serving a broad range of clients from healthcare innovators to women-led disruptors, Venus Media Group is known for its high-touch approach and proven track-record of generating bottom-line results. Hosting this informative event at Mom 2.0 represents the next evolution for Venus Media Group as it helps brands learn how to reach an inclusive set of consumers that cannot be culled down to a uniform rules or expectations.

"Trust is absolutely critical in our category, and it takes a specialized approach to build credibility among a multitude of diverse shoppers in today's marketplace," said Janelle Hailey, VP of Marketing and Innovation at OLIKA. "We couldn't be more excited to join Venus Media Group's Cathy Murphy and Purecane's Lisa Bensley in this conversation, especially in a category that requires a deep understanding of product development and marketing, which has a ripple effect on reputation."

Registration for the Mom 2.0 summit panel, "What Does 'Clean' Really Mean? A Down and Dirty Guide to Today's Hottest Category Trend," is now available here. To work with Venus Media Group or to learn more about the agency visit venusmediagroup.com.

About Venus Media Group

Venus Media Group is a multicultural, multigenerational media buying agency that partners with clients to reach today's women and multicultural audience. From negotiation to data analysis, Venus Media Groups counsels clients, including healthcare providers, hospitals and DTC consumer brands, throughout the buying process and coaches them on how to tap into relevant nuances to build brand awareness, recognition and recall. For more information, visit venusmediagroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Venus Media Group