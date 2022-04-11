MERRITRADE INTRODUCES THE FAIREST PLAYGROUND FOR ALL TRADERS IN 2022

MERRITRADE INTRODUCES THE FAIREST PLAYGROUND FOR ALL TRADERS IN 2022

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, the trends of investing and trading flourish due to the rise of blockchain and similar fields. Therefore, Investors always crave demo trading tournaments which provide the most realistic experience to gain new knowledge, make a profit, and relax. MerriTrade's foundation in 2022 aims to be a unique demo trading platform that can meet all the standards of a fair playground where traders can learn and experience before starting live trading.

MerriTrade - Forex demo playground just launched

MerriTrade is an online playground and trading platform that helps traders strengthen, improve and maximize their investment skills. Demo tournaments are regularly organized for all investors. The slogan of the broker is 'MerriTrade, a fair trading playground to upgrade your trading skills.

MerriTrade offers users free trading on Forex, binary options, and cryptocurrencies. You can also join its proprietary demo tournaments to upgrade your trading skills without any fees. Also, participants can receive benefits and rewards equally.

(PRNewswire)

With a huge number of participants each year, MerriTrade has established itself as a professional broker in tournament organization and operation. The winner will receive valuable rewards such as cash or gifts for trading.

MerriTrade's highlights that take your trading experience to the next levellevel

Realtime data

When trading with the demo account of this broker, traders will experience the exact price of the market at the time of the demo. This is also a way for traders to truly feel their ability and experience while monitoring and orienting to make decisions.

(PRNewswire)

A fair playground

MerriTrade always provides traders with professional events as well as interesting and unique experiences. It claims to be the fairest online playground and arena for all traders. Participants will receive the same benefits, facilities, bonuses, and support in all aspects. The opportunity is open to all traders, regardless of their experience, age, or financial capacity.

Valuable prizes and gifts

In other trading tournaments, investors must pay a registration fee and the prizes will be vouchers or tokens. However, at MerriTrade, participants can access demo trading and receive 100% real prizes. It is considered the main benefit by investors.

Things that make MerriTrade the fairest platform in 2022

MerriTrade has become a bridge connecting the trader community and the global trading market. It helps to build a trading mindset and a useful environment for all investors.

Operation mechanism

MerriTrade regularly updates and organizes online trading tournaments. At MerriTrade, users will receive knowledge, news, and prizes.

Humanity

MerriTrade makes a great effort to provide customers the best benefits, a quality, healthy playground to freely learn and conquer the market.

MerriTrade successful tournaments

In 2021 and early 2022, MerriTrade becomes popular among the investment community of its top-notch demo tournaments with great prizes including:

Merri Champions

The Merri Champions is one of the recorded tournaments with a total prize value of up to $10,000. After 2 seasons, the total number of registered participants reached 1456 people. So, the heat of the tournament has never stopped.

Mini Battle

Mini Battle is a small-scaled Forex CFD tournament where participants can try trading platforms and gain skills to participate in larger demo tournaments of MerriTrade. Now, Mini Battle #4 is going to be held in early March 2022. Investors can register to participate right HERE.

King Of Demo

This is a special tournament sponsored by a reputable Forex exchange. The total prize is up to $5,000. Like other tournaments, King Of Demo participants can trade to receive real various rewards.

In addition to being an online platform with many valuable prizes, MerriTrade is also a connecting playground between brokers and investors, creating a close connection for this relationship to grow more and more to reap many new successes.

How to join the MerriTrade playground

MerriTrade provides traders with distinctive investment experience with a Demo account in MerriTrade. There aren't any deposits, each participant will receive a demo account with the same fund. Users will use the fund provided at MerriTrade to participate in the tournament.

Step 1: Create a MerriTrade account

Visit the website https://merritrade.com/, fill in the necessary information and you will have a MerriTrade account.

Step 2: Register to join the desired tournament

Select the tournament you want to participate in, then confirm registration information.

Step 3: Get $10,000 and start trading

At this step, investors just need to wait for the starting day of the tournament.

After finishing the above steps, investors have the chance to win prizes ranging from $100 to $10,000.

Participants are not allowed to withdraw profits or the total value of prizes in tournaments. When the winners meet all tournament conditions, they will receive specified prizes.

Contact

MerriTrade builds a polite and strong community of players through channels including MerriTrade Fanpage, Trade Demo Community group, Telegram group, etc. All investors have chances to participate in the tournament, gain knowledge, ask questions and share experiences in MerriTrade.

Plus, MerriTrade's team supports traders 24/7 with a professional attitude. They bring participants the best, most satisfying experience to try their best at the tournament.

Why don't you sign up for the MerriTrade demo tournament right now?

For more information, please contact us directly

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MerriTrade