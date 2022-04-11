Akamai Technologies To Host 2022 Analyst Day On Wednesday, May 18, at 8:30 a.m. ET in New York City

Akamai Technologies To Host 2022 Analyst Day On Wednesday, May 18, at 8:30 a.m. ET in New York City

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, announced today that the company will hold an in-person Analyst Day in New York City on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Akamai Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

When: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Formal presentations will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. ET

What: Akamai CEO Tom Leighton, CFO Ed McGowan, and other key leaders will discuss the company's strategy, market opportunities, and financial model, and may provide forward-looking financial guidance during the presentations.

The event, along with supporting materials, will also be accessible live through the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website. To register for the event, please click on the link here.

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. With the world's most distributed compute platform — from cloud to edge — we make it easy for customers to develop and run applications, while we keep experiences closer to users and threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's security, compute, and delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Gina Sorice

Media Relations

646-320-4107

gsorice@akamai.com

Tom Barth

Investor Relations

617-274-7130

tbarth@akamai.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.