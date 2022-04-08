2022 Taipei AMPA Hybrid Show Provides a New Way to Attend Aftermarket and Automotive Electronics Trade Show.

TAIPEI, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Taipei AMPA and AutoTronics Taipei will take place at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 from April 20-23, and will feature 560 automotive industry corporations with 1,300 exhibition booths. Additionally, with the digital transformation taking place in the world nowadays, the new virtual show concept AMPA DigitalGo will also feature 190 exhibitors online from April 11-24, presenting the automotive industry in a new and unique format.

Taipei AMPA 2022 is one of the largest automotive trade shows in the world. Gathering all the leading companies in automotive industry. This year, we brings you 11 highlight exhibit areas: Parts & Components, Automotive Lighting, Customizing & Accessories, Diagnostics & Maintenance, Car care, EV & Peripherals, Intelligent Transportation System & Solution, Motorcycle Parts & Accessories, Motorcyclists' Accessories, Automobile Electronic Products, Automobile Electronic Components & Parts (PRNewswire)

Hybrid Platform to Showcase Products – 3D Images, Online Catalogues, Videos… and More.

In the current trend, an online-offline hybrid show has become the normal, and as a result, Taipei AMPA created the newest AMPA DigitalGo digital show concept. This new concept provides exhibitors a platform to showcase online catalogues, promotional videos, 3D product images, and other methods to display company and product information to the buyers. Built-in chat functions with translation service, and virtual business card exchanging also offer opportunities for exhibitors and visitors to interact with each other without borders, language barriers, and time zones, enhancing the experience for everyone on the AMPA DigitalGo platform. Visitors can browse AMPA DigitalGo from April 20 to 24 on www.ampaonline.com.tw/en/

One of the Largest Automotive Trade Shows in Asia.

Even though the digital concept creates a new way to do business, the physical exhibition is also the attraction of Taipei AMPA, which will continue to take place this year. As one of the largest automotive trade shows in Asia, Taipei AMPA has been the epitome of the industry, attract large groups of buyers and showcasing the latest products and services. With the usual parts and accessories, there will be many electric vehicles and green energy exhibits this year, promoting the biggest Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) issues surrounding the world today.

In addition, forums, new product unboxing episodes, a live tour, and other events will gather even more experts to Taipei AMPA and present the industry from a different perspective that will showcase Taiwan's superior automotive industry.

11 Exhibit Areas in Taipei AMPA – All You Need Is Here.

Parts & Components

Automotive Lighting

Customizing & Accessories

Diagnostics & Maintenance

Car care

EV & Peripherals

Intelligent Transportation System & Solution

Motorcycle Parts & Accessories

Motorcyclists' Accessories

Automobile Electronic Products

Automobile Electronic Components & Parts

https://www.taipeiampa.com.tw/en/news/1666FAA5857B0753/list-info.html Pre-Registration Link:

April 20 to 23 physically at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall 1, and the online show will begin from April 11 to 24 on Taipei AMPA 2022 will take place onphysically at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall 1, and the online show will begin fromon www.ampaonline.com.tw/en/

About Taipei AMPA

Began in 1984, Taipei AMPA has become Asia's 2nd largest automotive trade show, and also the only show in Asia that connects automobile and motorcycle industry in one place.

AMPA presents the trends of C.A.S.E with the latest IoV, EV, 5G applications and solution, such as vehicle control units (VCU), battery management systems (BMS), motor control units (MCU), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and in-vehicle infotainment systems, that keeps you ahead of the curve in 2022.

Where you can also meet the strongest industries in Taiwan - automotive lighting, automobile electronic and auto parts aftermarket (AM) all at the show ground.

AMPA is the pioneering automotive hybrid trade fair in ASIA, which brings a satisfying purchase experience with no boundary, no time difference, ONSITE and ONLINE .





Following AMPA official website and social media for more updated

Official website: www.taipeiampa.com.tw/en/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TaipeiAMPA

AMPA TV: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAATasbI8TiR6mptGQOvlPg

EV and E-mobility Future Trends Roundtable: https://youtu.be/-EveGlgCzCQ

Intelligent Connected Vehicles Roundtable: https://youtu.be/okc4Uyo6CNU

