Cardless Teams With Liverpool Football Club to Announce a New Official Credit Card For U.S. Supporters

Cardholders receive an LFC International Membership, discounts on Liverpool Football Club purchases and have opportunities to access exclusive experiences and earn generous rewards

SAN FRANCISCO and LIVERPOOL, UK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardless , a financial technology firm that provides custom co-branded credit card products, has teamed up with Liverpool Football Club (LFC) to launch its first branded credit card for U.S. supporters.

Cardless Partners With Liverpool Football Club (PRNewswire)

The Liverpool FC Credit Card by Cardless, issued by First Electronic Bank, includes no annual fee, no late fees and no foreign transaction fees . Supporters can earn points redeemable for statement credits, match tickets, player-signed items and exclusive experiences and rewards. The card is Cardless's second partnership with an English Premier League club, having partnered with Manchester United in 2021.

New cardholders will earn up to 30,000 points after spending $2,000 on their card within the first three months of account opening, valued at $300 in statement credits. Liverpool FC supporters earn points each time they make a purchase with their card, including 5x points on Liverpool FC merchandise at the Official Liverpool FC Store and on Liverpool FC ticket purchases, select rideshare and streaming services, 3x points on purchases made at bars, restaurants and select delivery services, and 1x points on all other purchases.

In addition, launching with the 2022/2023 season in June, cardholders receive an annual LFC International Membership for as long as their card account is active. As an LFC International member, cardholders will also receive a 10% retail discount in LFC official stores and online with a maximum discount value of £75 per season year.

LFC international membership also includes benefits like digital matchday programmes for every Premier League home match and access to a dedicated online Members' Area for exclusive prize draws and content. Additional perks include discounts on Anfield Stadium Tours and food from the Boot Room Sports Café as well as an LFC pen, pin badge, and keyring upon LFC International Membership initiation. Cardholders also receive LFCTV GO complimentary for the first year; and then with LFC International Membership, cardholders receive 50% off LFCTV GO each following year.

"It's an exciting day for Cardless and Liverpool FC's extensive network of US supporters. Launching this partnership with an iconic club is very special to us and we're looking forward to providing Liverpool FC enthusiasts with perks and experiences that matter most to them," said Cardless Co-Founder & President Michael Spelfogel.

Ben Latty, commercial director, Liverpool FC, said: "We're excited to be working with such an innovative business like Cardless, to enable fans to earn extra benefits and special rewards through everyday purchases. This new partnership with Cardless will see the creation of our first branded credit card in the US, just another way that we're enabling our supporters to feel even closer to the team they love."

The Cardless co-branded credit card and accompanying mobile app provide instant access to a virtual card number and mobile wallet card upon account approval, as well as an innovative numberless physical credit card for enhanced security and fraud protections.

Visit cardless.com/liverpoolfc to learn more and apply today.

The Liverpool FC branded Credit Card by Cardless is issued by First Electronic Bank, Member FDIC. Account opening offer, earning rates and referral bonus are subject to change and to credit approval. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

About Cardless, Inc.

Cardless, Inc. is a credit card company based in San Francisco, CA. Founded in 2019 by Stanford graduates Michael Spelfogel and Scott Kazmeierowicz, Cardless is on the cutting edge of co-brand credit card product development. Cardless has raised $50M in equity funding from investors including Activant Capital, Greycroft, Accomplice, Pear VC, the ownership of Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns, and the Founders of Plaid, Bonobos, Flatiron Health, and 100 Thieves.

