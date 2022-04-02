FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE MUSIC FACULTY TO PERFORM A MEMORIAL TRIBUTE AT BRANSCOMB AUDITORIUM

LAKELAND, Fla., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Florida Southern College Music department will pay tribute to Paula Parsché in a faculty artist showcase.

Paula Parsché was the chairwoman of Florida Southern College's Department of Music. (PRNewswire)

The program will be under the direction of Florida Southern College Associate Professor of Music, Diane Stahl. The Hollingsworth Trio, consisting of Mark Thielen (violin), Michael Sedloff (cello), and Matthew Corl (piano), will perform. Other musicians taking part in the tribute include Fen-Fang Chen (piano), George Hambos FSC '21 (piano), Jimmy Moore (guitar), Brian Brink (trombone), Mark Thomsen (tenor), Rita Fandrich (piano), Christy Sallee (piano) and Jeffrey Benatar (piano).

Parsché was a pianist and the chairwoman of the College's Department of Music prior to her passing. She earned her Bachelor's degree at Florida Southern and a Master's in piano performance from the University of South Florida. She was a member of the Florida Southern faculty for four decades.

A FSC scholarship in the memory of the professor, also well known in Lakeland for her piano performances, will be established according to her obituary.

The tribute performance is scheduled for 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on April 5 at Branscomb Auditorium on the campus of Florida Southern College.

There is no cost to attend the performance. The show is open to the public. Masks are required.

Visit https://www.flsouthern.edu/campus-life/arts-centers/festival-of-fine-arts for more information; or call 863-680-4296.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022 "Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's 2022 Best 387 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2022." The 2021-2022 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets & Quants, U.S. News & World Report, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 12 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

Florida Southern College, Lakeland, Fla. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Southern College) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Florida Southern College