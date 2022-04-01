Leaf Home™ Opens Eleven New Offices Across Portfolio, Expands Into New Markets

HUDSON, Ohio, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home™, a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions, added eleven new locations across North America in March through its gutter protection, safety, and water brands.

Leaf Home aims to deliver innovative, quality products and exceptional service to customers across the U.S. and Canada looking to make upgrades inside and outside the home. With over 150 locations, the company's experienced, local specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through a variety of solutions, including gutter protection, bathroom safety upgrades, stairlifts, cabinet refacing, decking, window and door replacement, and more.

"Homeowners are always looking for ways to enhance and enjoy their homes. These new locations allow us to help create a safe and comfortable space for their families through our products, installation, and customer service," said Jeff Housenbold, President and CEO of Leaf Home. "We're strengthening our footprint in markets where we are already present and entering key markets to reach and introduce new customers to our brand."

LeafFilter Grows in the U.S. and Canada

As the leading provider of gutter guards in the industry, LeafFilter® Gutter Protection added six new locations last month: Hamilton, Ontario; Lexington, Kentucky; Manchester, New Hampshire; Santa Rosa, California; Topeka, Kansas; and Washington, Pennsylvania. Through these new offices, the company is looking forward to offering the best gutter protection on the market to ensure customer homes are safely protected from the damage clogged gutters can cause.

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has empowered homeowners to eliminate gutter cleaning hassle with its award-winning and patented technology, scientifically designed to keep everything out of the gutters except water. See if LeafFilter serves your neighborhood in the U.S. or Canada, and schedule a free estimate today.

Leaf Home Safety Solutions Expands to Texas

Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, which enables homeowners to access every room and level of their homes with ease and confidence, has opened its first Texas location in Dallas. Its experts look forward to giving homeowners access and control of their living space.

Leaf Home Safety Solutions' life-enhancing products are designed to improve life quality without the need for a stressful, full-scale renovation. Custom installations and packages allow representatives to work with each customer's existing space, allowing projects to be completed in a matter of days instead of weeks or months. Visit the website and schedule a free estimate to learn more and see if Leaf Home Safety Solutions serves your neighborhood.

Leaf Home Water Solutions Serves New Cities and States

Leaf Home Water Solutions™ has continued its growth by adding four new locations in March: Grand Rapids, Michigan; Indianapolis, Indiana; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Toledo, Ohio. With the additions in Indiana and Pennsylvania, the brand now provides homeowners with cleaner, safer water in five states.

Leaf Home Water Solutions pairs homeowners with the ideal whole-home water filtration system for their needs by testing tap water with free innovative digital water tests. The product line tackles city and well water's unique demands, with a team of industry experts and an intense dedication to customer service. To schedule a free water test for your home, visit the Leaf Home Water Solutions website.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of branded, innovative home solutions in North America. The company is on a mission to enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families by delivering seamless, transformative home solutions including gutter protection, home safety, water purification, and other home enhancement products. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, and locations across the U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home has become a trusted partner to over 1.1 million homeowners. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com

