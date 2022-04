FDA Roundup: April 1, 2022

March 31

On, the FDA revised its guidance, Emergency Use Authorization for Vaccines to Prevent COVID-19 . The revised guidance updates recommendations for the clinical data to support effectiveness of a COVID-19 vaccine that has been modified to target a particular SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern. The revised guidance also provides the most up-to-date recommendations based on lessons learned during the COVID-19 public health emergency and submissions by sponsors. The FDA also revised Section III (Criteria and Considerations for the Issuance of an EUA for a COVID-19 Vaccine) in the guidance to delete the expectation that sponsors should continue to collect placebo-controlled data after issuance of an EUA. The agency made this revision in recognition that the pandemic has evolved, and safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized and approved. Thus, it may not be feasible to continue to collect placebo-controlled data when an effective vaccine is authorized and available for study participants.