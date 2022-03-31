WR Immigration Expands Its Global and Southern California Practices, Announces WRapid™ Global

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest in a series of bold moves, WR Immigration is adding two partners to its team. Effective April 11th, 2022, leading global immigration lawyer with over 15 years' experience, Audrey Lustgarten, will join to lead the WR Global team in providing comprehensive global visa assistance.

As of March 28th, 2022, Kimberley Best Robidoux, a San Diego-based attorney with over 25 years of immigration law experience counseling corporate clients, becomes managing partner of WR Immigration San Diego.

Kimberley Best Robidoux's practice focuses on counseling corporate clients on employment-based immigration and related nonimmigrant visa matters, as well as worksite enforcement and compliance, including I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification matters. Kimberley understands the broader issues that impact HR and is adept at crafting holistic immigration solutions particularly in the compliance arena. A frequent speaker on business immigration issues to human resource personnel and management, she expands WR Immigration's already deep bench of dynamic and diverse partners in Southern California. Robidoux will also be joined in WR San Diego by Michelle Harmon, an associate attorney with a variety of experience in employment-based immigration matters.

Audrey Lustgarten is a founding member of the paradiGM Global Mobility community and has served as Chair of the American Immigration Lawyers' Association (AILA) Global Migration Section. Ms. Lustgarten is a frequent author and speaker on global immigration topics. She will lead the WR Global team and enhance WRapid™ Global, the global module of WRapid™, the firm's leading immigration management software.

These additions cement the firm's status as a leader in providing global immigration services. "We are thrilled to welcome new law partners Audrey and Kimberley, both of whom are highly respected and well-known for their expertise," said WR Immigration Managing Partner Bernie Wolfsdorf. "With the resuscitation of the global economy, the demand for global relocation services has surged. WR Immigration is similarly surging in lockstep." He continued, "Our clients demand the best talent in the world, and with Kimberley and Audrey joining, we once again show our commitment to providing top-quality compassionate immigration services that will allow these companies to meet their critical needs."

By changing the way that companies process visas, WRapid™ has transformed the global relocation industry. With its additional global capabilities, WRapid™ Global continues to set the standard for immigration technology. This cutting-edge software dazzles with its robust analytics, budgeting/forecasting capabilities, and case processing efficiencies, easing day-to-day immigration management for HR professionals worldwide.

