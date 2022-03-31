Saprea bringing awareness about child sexual abuse in April

LEHI, Utah, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dajia loves unicorns. Liam loves sports and hopes to play college basketball. Anna dreams of being a TikTok star. Each of these children will experience the trauma of child sexual abuse.

Saprea provides free resources that empower parents and communities to fight against the epidemic of child sexual abuse.

Throughout April, the global nonprofit Saprea is increasing awareness about child sexual abuse during National Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Saprea exists to liberate individuals and society from child sexual abuse and its lasting impacts. It seeks to fulfill this mission through providing free healing and prevention resources, and raising awareness around a topic that many find uncomfortable to discuss.

In the United States alone, 1 in 5 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday. Survivors of this kind of abuse are three times more likely than the general population to attempt suicide, five times more likely to be hospitalized for a physical or mental health problem, and 40% more likely to drop out of high school.

"Saprea has helped thousands of survivors begin their healing and reduce their trauma symptoms," said Executive Director Chris Yadon. "In addition, we provide free online resources that empower parents and communities to fight against the worldwide epidemic of child sexual abuse."

Even with Saprea's success, Founder and Board Chair Shelaine Maxfield said millions more are hurting. "We need to protect more children, strengthen more survivors, and change more communities."

For survivors, Saprea provides in-person healing retreats in Utah and Georgia, more than 100 survivor-led support groups in 13 countries, and in-depth, research-based online healing resources. Saprea also provides online prevention resources and community education materials for parents and caregivers to reduce the risk of their children being impacted by abuse. All of Saprea's programs and services are provided free to the participants.

Yadon invites parents and communities to become educated during April awareness month about child sexual abuse by accessing Saprea's free resources at saprea.org. "We want to become the leader in the all-encompassing fight against child sexual abuse," he said. "I invite others to join us in this fight – for it truly is a fight to break this epidemic that impacts millions of children around the world."

To make a donation to Saprea so it can continue providing free resources to those who need them, or to learn more about volunteer opportunities, visit saprea.org. All donations (100% ) go directly to programs and services.

