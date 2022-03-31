360factors Announces Partnership with Infinite Blue to Deliver Best-in-Class Business Continuity Management Solutions to Financial Organizations

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc., the industry leader in risk and compliance intelligence software, and Infinite Blue, a leading provider of business continuity/disaster recovery planning and response management software, today announced a joint partnership to bring best-in-class risk, compliance, and business continuity applications to financial organizations.

"This partnership provides our banking and financial services customers with an additional, best-in-class option for managing business continuity," said Carl McCauley, CEO at 360factors. "With Infinite Blue's deep experience in business continuity and disaster recovery planning, along with our Predict360 Risk and Compliance Management Suite, financial organizations can more confidently select best-in-class solutions that drive business value from their risk and compliance programs."

"We are excited to partner with 360factors to help further accelerate risk and compliance technology adoption for our clients and introduce Infinite Blue to new customers," said Frank Shultz, Chairman and CEO of Infinite Blue. "We look forward to providing our banking and financial services customers with a comprehenisve solution from both organizations."

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is an AI-powered Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform that predicts and mitigates risks while streamlining regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and unique insights for predicting risks and streamlining compliance. 360factors is the exclusively endorsed solution provider for compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

About Infinite Blue

Infinite Blue is a software solutions provider that empowers some of the world's largest organizations to become more obstacle-resistant and resilient. Our friendly and flexible applications work together as an all-in-one, configurable business continuity command center. Leaders can now see potential threats enterprise-wide so you can plan smarter, respond in real-time, and bounce back stronger from disruptions like fires, natural disasters, security breaches, global pandemics, and other "what-ifs." Our organizational resiliency suite of applications are built on our low-code platform and supported by our team of experts, so it's simple to integrate and configure our existing applications or create something specifically for your organization's needs. For more information, please visit InfiniteBlue.com.

