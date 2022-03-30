PRA Group Celebrates Women's History Month with Launch of Women in Business Advocates Community

Nonperforming Loans Purchaser Announces First of Three Employee Resource Groups to Begin This Year

NORFOLK, Va., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Women's History Month, PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), is pleased to announce the launch of its Women in Business Advocates (WBA) employee resource group (ERG).

PRA Group launches Women in Business Advocates employee resource group this Women's History Month. (PRNewswire)

With the mission of cultivating an inclusive environment that supports and encourages women to advance their skills and leadership potential through connection, mentorship, collaboration and discussion, the WBA community will focus on networking opportunities, engagement, male advocacy and professional development.

Inspired by the success of its Women's Affinity Network, which began as a committee in 2019 and launched across the company's European operations in 2020, PRA Group set out to bring a similar, but customized experience to the U.S.

Connie O'Brien, senior vice president of marketing and operations, and Lauren Partin, senior vice president of finance and investor relations, will serve as co-executive sponsors of WBA. Gabriela Ortega and Tashon Rhodes, both talent development specialists in core operations, will be the Diversity and Inclusion Steering Committee liaisons for the group.

"We are thrilled to launch this member-driven community to support the incredible women leading the success of our teams and our company, especially during a month dedicated to honoring the accomplishments of women," said O'Brien. Partin added, "it is an honor to serve the WBA community by providing resources that will facilitate their goals for development in their careers and in their mentorship to others."

Later in the year, PRA Group will introduce two additional ERGs with a global reach to support its diverse, international employee network. The ERGs were identified by employees through surveys and other feedback mechanisms in support of our DEI Roadmap.

The global company formalized its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy in 2020, appointing a Director of Diversity and Inclusion, and forming a Diversity and Inclusion Steering Committee (DISC), comprised of a diverse slate of employees from various locations and business units. Key activities have included conducting the company's inaugural Diversity & Engagement Global Survey, availing several diversity and inclusion course offerings to include unconscious bias training and a suite of emotional and mental well-being courses, hosting a Global Inclusion Week, and surveying employees for input on targeted activities to support the company's DEI Roadmap.

"From the start, our colleagues at PRA Group have been eager to share valuable perspectives and feedback with DISC as to how we can continue to promote an inclusive environment where everyone is free to be themselves and be their best," reflected Ortega.

Rhodes continued, "ERGs are an exciting next phase of D&I development, where employees will be able to build their own experiences, develop deeper relationships with one another and take on new leadership roles."

