MGM RESORTS LAUNCHES LAS VEGAS' FIRST NFT-TICKETED EVENT WITH JABBAWOCKEEZ AND YELLOWHEART

Jabbawockeez White Glove Ticket Collection is gateway to first-of-its kind NFT-enabled experience for Las Vegas

Limited set of 1,110 NFT Tickets Now on Sale for Performances April 7 – 30

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reimagining the future of entertainment and hospitality, MGM Resorts International is launching Las Vegas' first-ever NFT-enabled live performance experience for world-famous dance crew Jabbawockeez' newest production, TIMELESS. In partnership with NFT leader YellowHeart, MGM Resorts developed the Jabbawockeez White Glove NFT Ticket Collection to deliver a new immersive fan experience where attending the show is only the beginning.

A limited set of 1,110 Jabbawockeez White Glove NFT Tickets are now available for purchase for select Jabbawockeez performances April 7 -30.

When NFT holders redeem their limited-edition NFT ticket at the show, the monochrome digital ticket transforms into a vibrant Jabbawockeez video, serving as a permanent keepsake and a digital key that unlocks exclusive benefits. NFT owners will enjoy premium seats, behind-the-scenes access and meet-and-greet opportunities at Jabbawockeez' TIMELESS production; become a founding member of the MGM Rewards-Jabbawockeez NFT community; receive limited-edition content and merchandise as well as future offers from MGM Resorts and Jabbawockeez. Additionally, 24 hours after the show, NFT owners will receive a signature "History in Motion" collectible commemorating this moment in the group's history.

Offering long-term benefits and content from MGM Resorts and Jabbawockeez, the White Glove NFT is designed to be a community-oriented experience that leads to deeper relationships with guests.

"With the launch of TIMELESS, we are giving Jabbawockeez fans a new way to experience the show," said Andrew Machado, the company's Senior Vice President of Digital Design & Business Adjacencies. "NFTs usher in a new era for fans where the ticket itself is an ever-evolving experience that begins before the curtain lifts and continues long after the show ends. At MGM Resorts, we strive to create immersive experiences that wow our guests and Jabbawockeez is the perfect partner for our first NFT. They're amazing creators who are always willing to step outside the box with us to innovate. We're confident their highly engaged fan base will be incredibly excited to be a part of this new experience."

Josh Katz, CEO and Founder of YellowHeart, said "We are thrilled to be partnering with the world-class, innovative team at MGM Resorts and the extraordinary dance crew Jabbawockeez on this trailblazing first-ever NFT-enabled live event ticketing in Las Vegas. The use of NFT ticketing has quickly become the future and allows us to provide fans ongoing engagement through their NFT ticket. The NFT ticketing experience will also illustrate the many benefits for fans, providing them with unique and exclusive access to this community. We are excited to be at the forefront of this new era of live entertainment experiences."

Kevin "KB" Brewer, co-owner of Jabbawockeez, said, "We are grateful to have the opportunity to finally celebrate our TIMELESS grand opening at MGM Grand. This will be a special evening for the entire Jabbawockeez family as we enter the NFT community for the first time, offering a one-of-a-kind ticketing experience while providing an overall entertaining evening for our fans, friends and family."

The first NFT-ticketed events are on April 7 for Jabbawockeez' 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows and continue throughout the month on April 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, 29-30.

The Jabbawockeez White Glove NFT Ticket Collection will be available for purchase beginning today through the YellowHeart app and features two tiers:

VIP Icon Ticket Bundle ($340) : Early theater entry, premium seating, a Jabbawockeez meet & greet, exclusive Jabbawockeez merchandise, unique digital collectibles and TIMELESS content, status as a founding member of the MGM Rewards-Jabbawockeez NFT community and a $100 food and beverage voucher for use at MGM Grand's LEVEL UP lounge within 24 hours after the show. (Must be at least 21 years of age to redeem this voucher.)







VIP MC Ticket Bundle ($155) : Special seating, exclusive Jabbawockeez digital collectibles and TIMELESS content, status as a founding member of the MGM Rewards-Jabbawockeez NFT community and a $25 food and beverage voucher for use at MGM Grand's LEVEL UP lounge within 24 hours after the show. (Must be at least 21 years of age to redeem this voucher.)

TIMELESS is a sonically hypnotic voyage into the visionary minds of the masked members. Familiar favorites and brand-new routines are supercharged with innovative production elements, breathtaking visuals and a mesmerizing laser effect. The show takes the audience along for a ride as the beloved characters land on earth from outer space, in search of the quintessential music playlist that spans generations, locations and musical genres.

Known for its creativity, choreography, athleticism, and intricate synchronization, Jabbawockeez became the first dance crew to headline a Las Vegas theater show when it began its run at MGM Grand in 2010. Over the last 12 years, the group has entertained guests at multiple MGM Resorts' properties, continually inspiring audiences with positive tropes and a unique humor, paired with a soundtrack all ages can appreciate. From the group's first national television appearance on "America's Got Talent" in 2006 to its win on MTV's "Randy Jackson Presents America's Best Dance Crew" in 2008, Jabbawockeez has proven itself a global trendsetter. The group has stayed connected to the pulse of pop culture, highlighted by a recent appearance on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" with GRAMMY-nominated artist DaBaby as well as a collaboration with Marshmello.

For more information on Jabbawockeez' TIMELESS, please visit the Jabbawockeez website .

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 32 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

About JABBAWOCKEEZ

Jabbawockeez has developed a one-of-a-kind style that has positioned the group as the most influential dance crew in the world, effectively changing the way people view dance entertainment. Known for their creativity, choreography, athleticism, and intricate synchronization, each member of the dance crew brings a different technique and perspective to form the original style that makes the Jabbawockeez so distinct. With their signature look of expressionless white masks and gloves, the performers guide the audience's attention away from individual identities and towards a unified group. They first gained recognition upon winning season one of MTV's "America's Best Dance Crew." Their fan base grew with their first Las Vegas stage production MUS.I.C., which opened at MGM Grand in 2010 and played to sold-out audiences. Jabbawockeez later moved the production to Monte Carlo where its success continued. Their next production, the colorful and humorous show PRISM opened in 2013 at Luxor. Their production JREAMZ, Journey Within, opened in 2015 at MGM Grand. Jabbawockeez has won multiple awards including Hip Hop International's Living Legend Award, Best Family Show, and Best All Ages Show from multiple publications. They have toured the globe, performed alongside celebrities, appeared in film, and have been seen on numerous television shows including "Dancing with the Stars," "So You Think You Can Dance," Master of None," and "World of Dance." Jabbawockeez have provided the featured stage show at Universal Studios Hollywood "Halloween Horror Nights" for the past four years. For more information visit jbwkz.com . Connect with Jabbawockeez on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and Tik Tok , and visit their YouTube channel.

About YellowHeart

Founded in 2017 by NYC-based music blockchain innovator and leader, Josh Katz, YellowHeart is the leading NFT marketplace for music NFTs, NFT tickets, community tokens and more; the company has worked with top 100 artists such as the Kings of Leon, Maroon 5, the late XXXTentacion, Brandi Carlile, Julian Lennon, ZHU, Burnley F.C., Kat Graham and more. Sitting at the intersection of what has happened to cryptocurrency and what is happening to art and ticketing, YellowHeart is taking the blockchain's power to bulldoze the norms of selling tickets and art by creating an asset class that recognizes that buyers need a mechanism to irrevocably trace the provenance of a tradeable item, and creators should get paid a portion of all future profits derived from trading the work they created.

