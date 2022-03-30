Globe Partners with Cellwize and Amdocs to Migrate Automated Network Configuration to the Cloud

Cellwize, together with Amdocs, will assist Globe Telecom to better manage and automate its network, leveraging advanced cloud capabilities to optimize network performance

DALLAS, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellwize Wireless Technologies Inc. (Cellwize), a global leader in mobile network automation and orchestration, today announced a collaboration with Globe Telecom, Inc. (Globe), which operates the largest mobile network in the Philippines. Using Cellwize's CHIME platform, Globe will be able to establish a cloud-based framework for Radio Access Network (RAN) automation, enabling full control and visibility of its evolving 5G-ready network.

Cellwize's CHIME AI-based platform provides an open, centralized layer that enables an orchestrated ecosystem of automation, and delivers end-to-end configuration management, optimization and assurance of mobile networks. Through this combination of capabilities, it enables mobile operators unprecedented automation and control of the access network.

Globe is modernizing and disaggregating its RAN, resulting in a multi-technology, multi-vendor network. This initiative may lead to discrepancies in the network configuration, decreased visibility of assets, licenses and features. With Cellwize's CHIME technology on the cloud, Globe will be able to improve its network parameter audit process that will help extensively reduce the hours required to rectify these issues. Likewise, this technology will help incorporate network auditing in Globe's daily processes, and provide accurate insights and visibility into the network's configuration lifecycle. This will further improve customer experience while reducing CAPEX/OPEX due to extensive intelligent automation capabilities.

"Cellwize is honored to have been selected by Globe Telecom in this transition to better manage Globe's network with our partner Amdocs," said Ofir Zemer, CEO at Cellwize. "When taking on such a large and groundbreaking project, it is important to have partners you can trust. We are excited to use the cloud capabilities while we implement our technology alongside Amdocs, allowing us to best enhance the Globe network."

"We have chosen to work with Cellwize and Amdocs as part of our commitment to continually improve customer experience through network infrastructure optimization. We are confident in the abilities of our partners to assist us in this initiative," said Ernest Cu, President and CEO at Globe Telecom.

Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs, said: "We're delighted to work with Cellwize and Globe to automate and optimize their RAN, an important strategic focus area that creates improved customer experiences."

About Cellwize

Cellwize is all about enabling the networks of the future today. With CHIME, our cloudified, AI-driven and Open RAN-ready automation and orchestration platform, we enable mobile network operators (MNOs) to accelerate 5G network deployment and go-to-market, as well as the ROI on their network investments. Even in the most complex and dynamic of network environments, CHIME enables operators to connect to any application and vendor, as well as to co-create on top of the platform, delivering unprecedented ease, speed, and agility. And, with end-to-end RAN SMO capabilities it bridges the gap between Purpose Built RAN networks and Open RAN and vRAN, supporting the Hybrid ORAN era. With the future of 5G already here, CHIME is helping leading MNOs all over the world to launch and leverage their next generation networks, be Open RAN ready as they drive existing RAN value, and face the future with confidence. Learn more at www.cellwize.com .

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 28,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com

About Globe

Globe is a leading full-service telecommunications company in the Philippines and publicly listed in the PSE with the stock symbol GLO. The company serves the telecommunications and technology needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connectivity, internet and managed services. It has major interests in financial technology, digital marketing solutions, venture capital funding for startups, and virtual healthcare. In 2019, Globe became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, committing to implement universal sustainability principles. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel, acknowledged industry leaders in the country and in the region. For more information, visit https://www.globe.com.ph

Media Contact

Yael Hart

GK for Cellwize

yael@gkpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Cellwize