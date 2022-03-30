Benzinga Listmakers - Top 24 EV & Allied Companies

DETROIT, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EV Manufacturers Tesla:

Founded in 2003 and based in Palo Alto, California, Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. The company sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities. Tesla has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans and crossover SUVs. The company also plans to begin selling more affordable sedans and small SUVs, a light truck, a semi truck, and a sports car. Global deliveries in 2021 were a little over 936,000 units.

Toyota

Founded in 1937, Toyota is one of the world's largest automakers with 9.92 million units sold at retail in fiscal 2021 across its light vehicle brands. Brands include Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu, and truck maker Hino; market share in Japan is about 52%, while U.S. share is over 15%. The firm also owns large stake in Denso, a parts supplier, at least 16% of Subaru (with a deal to raise that to 20%), and holds investments in many other firms, including shares of Uber Technologies and about 5% in each of Mazda and Suzuki. Fiscal 2021 sales excluding financial services were JPY 25.1 trillion. Toyota also has a financing arm and manufactures homes and boats.

Ford

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022 the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor Company. The company has about 12.5% market share in the United States, about 6.5% share in Europe, and about 2.4% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. We expect market share increases as inventory improves coming out of the chip shortage. Sales in the U.S. made up about 64% of 2021 total company revenue. Ford has about 183,000 employees, including about 56,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Lucid Group

Lucid Group Inc is a technology and automotive company. It develops the next generation of electric vehicle (EV) technologies. It is a vertically integrated company that designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems in-house using our own equipment and factory.

Rivian

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships.

XPeng

XPeng Inc is a Smart Electric Vehicle company designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing smart electric vehicles in China. The company manufactures environmentally friendly vehicles, namely an SUV (the G3) and a four-door sports sedan (the P7). It targets the mid-to high-end segment in China's passenger vehicle market.

NIO

NIO Inc operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. Its model includes EP9 supercar, ES8, ES6, and EC6. The company sells vehicles through its own sales network, including NIO Houses, NIO Spaces, and their mobile application. The majority of the revenue is earned from selling vehicles.

Arcimoto

Arcimoto Inc is engaged in the business of manufacturing ultra-efficient three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its product includes the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV), for everyday consumer trips; the Deliverator for last-mile delivery and general fleet utility; the Rapid Responder for emergency services and security; the Cameo for film, sports, and influencers; and the Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine. Geographically, it operates only in the United States.

Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc is engaged in manufacturing electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company strives to make electric vehicles more accessible by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of electric vehicle ownership.

Helbiz

Helbiz Inc provides electric micro-mobility services. The company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. It is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services (Helbiz Live), food delivery (Helbiz Kitchen), financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app.

Charging Companies

EVgo

EVgo Inc is the public fast-charging network for electric vehicles powered by renewable energy. It leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations, and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV.

ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings Inc is an EV charging network provider committed to enabling the electrification of mobility for all people and goods. It is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Its cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to the workplace, parking, hospitality, retail, and transport fleets of all types. It provides access to several places to charge in North America and Europe.

Allego

Allego NV delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks, for consumers, businesses, and cities. Its end-to-end charging solutions make it easier for companies and cities to deliver the infrastructure drivers need.

EV Tech & Software Companies

Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Inc is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company with the vision to make autonomy safe and ubiquitous by delivering lidar and associated software that meets the industry's stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements. It operates its business through the following segment: (1) Autonomy Solutions and (2) Components. The majority of revenue is earned from the Autonomy Solutions segment.

Mobileye

Mobileye is a company which develops autonomous driving technologies and advanced driver-assistance systems including cameras, computer chips and software. Mobileye was acquired by Intel in 2017.

Wejo Group

Wejo Group Ltd operates in connected vehicle data. It enables smarter mobility by organizing 12 trillion data points from approximately 12 million vehicles and more than 59 billion journeys globally, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale.

Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Embark Technologies

Embark Technology Inc is engaged in providing software and associated services that power self-driving trucks. It offers operational savings and collaborates with carriers, truck manufacturers, and tier 1 suppliers. The company's products include Embark Driver, Embark Universal Interface, and Embark Guardian.

Battery & Battery Materials Manufacturers

Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp is a lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler. Its proprietary "Spoke and Hub" recycling process is designed at its Spokes, to process battery manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries to produce "black mass" and other intermediate products, and at its Hubs, to process black mass to recover raw materials, including but not limited to lithium carbonate, cobalt sulphate and nickel sulphate.

FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery is an emerging producer of clean battery solutions for a better planet. It designs and manufactures high-density and cost-competitive lithium-ion batteries with a reduced carbon footprint for the global markets for electric mobility, stationary energy storage, marine and aviation applications.

KULR Tech Group

KULR Technology Group Inc develops and commercializes high-performance thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components. The company is focused on targeting the following applications: electric vehicles and autonomous driving systems; artificial intelligence and Cloud computing; energy storage; and 5G communication technologies. Its product portfolio includes ARA Thermal Capacitor, CRUX Cathode, HYDRA Thermal Runaway Shield, LYRA ISC Trigger Cell, URSA Fiber Thermal Interface, and VEGA Internal Short Circuit.

Worksport

Worksport Ltd is engaged in the business of auto parts manufacturing. The company designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. Tonneau covers are useful aftermarket accessories that provide security and protection for cargo to personal pickup truck owners. Its products line consists of SC (Soft Cover) SC3, SC3pro and TC (Tough Cover) TC3 lines.

Graphene Manufacturing

GMG is a clean-technology focused company which aims to offer energy-saving products and solutions and energy storage products, enabled by Graphene manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process. In 2017 and 2018, GMG developed and proved its proprietary production process to produce GMG Graphene from natural gas (methane), not from mined Graphite. This process produces high quality, low input costs, scalable, tuneable and low contaminant Graphene suitable for use in clean-technology applications. While GMG Graphene may be suitable for a wide range of industries, GMG's initial focus has been developing applications for energy saving and energy storage solutions.

