Osaka Saiseikai Izuo Hospital Uses Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to Provide Remote Medical Support

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that Osaka Saiseikai Izuo Hospital, based in Osaka, Japan, is using Vuzix M400 smart glasses to provide remote medical support within the hospital's infectious zone areas.

Within the hospital's inpatient ward for patients with infectious diseases, zoning is used to divide the area into pathogen contaminated (red zone) and uncontaminated sanitary (green zone). Health care professionals need to wear personal protective equipment when going into the red zone. The hospital was able to function efficiently with a limited number of staff members working within the red zone by using Vuzix smart glasses running the Zoom application to remotely convey information vocally and visually, as well as to receive instructions.

One use case is supporting the ability to double-check the medications and treatments used in the red zone by communicating with the doctors and medical staff located in the green zone. Another is remotely supporting the operation and the problems related to using advanced medical equipment. In this instance, clinical engineers would be able to participate in treatments remotely while operating advanced medical equipment, such as mechanical ventilators and extracorporeal membrane oxygenators (ECMO). Additionally, the hospital believes that the glasses can be used not only within their infectious ward, but also for a wider variety of areas including education and telemedicine.

"With their high-performance specs, all-day wearability and hands-free operation, Vuzix smart glasses are tailor-made for use within hospitals and for telemedicine in general," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "We are seeing more and more doctors and hospitals and around the world testing and adopting our smart glasses and we look forward to working further with customers like Osaka Saiseikai Izuo Hospital to make their day-to-day operations safer and more productive."

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 245 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

