Caldwell Cassady & Curry Attorneys in Dallas Named Among State's Top Young Lawyers

Intellectual property, business litigation attorneys recognized for excellence

DALLAS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight attorneys from the Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry have earned recognition on the 2022 Texas Rising Stars list of the state's top young legal practitioners.

The honorees on the annual listing published by Thomson Reuters include Caldwell Cassady & Curry principals Austin Curry, Hamad Hamad, Warren McCarty, Justin Nemunaitis, Daniel Pearson, Seth Reich, and Chris Stewart, and firm associate Bailey Blaies. All eight attorneys have been named on the Rising Stars list for multiple years based on their work in intellectual property litigation.

Mr. Curry also earned additional recognition as one of only 100 attorneys in the state to be named to the Up-and-Coming list of Texas' elite lawyers age 40 or younger.

Selection to the Rising Stars list is based on nominations from law firm managing partners and other lawyers in addition to feedback from third parties and independent research conducted by Thomson Reuter's legal division. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Only 2.5 percent of eligible Texas attorneys are selected for the exclusive Rising Stars list.

Each of the Rising Stars honorees from Caldwell Cassady & Curry play a vital role in every case the firm handles. Caldwell Cassady & Curry's most-recent courtroom victories include a complete defense win for UK-based World Programming Limited in a copyright and patent infringement lawsuit filed by competitor SAS Institute Inc. and a $502.8 million patent infringement verdict in favor of Nevada-based VirnetX Inc. against technology giant Apple Inc.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

