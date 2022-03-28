Ramo Law Adds Attorney, Further Expanding Its Unscripted Content Team

The law firm is a full service shop for producers of unscripted TV and film

LOS ANGELES , March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meeting the significant dealmaking and production demand for unscripted content, entertainment legal boutique Ramo Law PC, based in New York and California, announced the addition of attorney Anthony Glukhov to its unscripted practice Monday.

Glukhov comes to the firm with an extensive background in the unscripted space, having served as lead production counsel for historical, travel, true crime and game shows at all stages in the project life cycle. Prior to joining the Ramo team, he served as in-house counsel for an independent film studio, advising on and negotiating development agreements, financing agreements, format licenses and production services agreements with above the line talent and major networks.

Though the firm has steadily expanded its unscripted content offerings for more than a decade, Ramo Law is actively growing the department to double in the next 9-12 months in a concerted effort spearheaded by the firm's managing partner Michelle Chang and attorneys Sean Pope , Geoff Lee and Nicole Compas with its founding and managing partner Elsa Ramo at the forefront of business affairs and dealmaking in this space.

The team has negotiated deals for clients on major unscripted productions for Netflix, HBOMax, Disney+, Amazon, Discovery, Apple, and other major content producers on numerous series, including Emmy-nominated (and winning) shows such as Boardwalk Pictures' "Chef's Table" and "Cheer" and Scout Production's fashion-focused "Queer Eye" and "Legendary." Other recent, critically acclaimed docu-series credits include Sundance premieres "TikTok, Boom.," Imagine Documentaries' "Lucy & Desi," the W. Kamau Bell production "We Need To Talk About Cosby" and "Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power". Currently, the Firm is serving as production counsel for sport documentary "Welcome to Wrexham" following Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's acquisition of the Wrexham soccer team, and the Dan Levy-led food competition series "The Big Brunch."

Ramo Law PC founder Elsa Ramo praised the work of its unscripted team, noting Chang "has effectively assembled an experienced and effective team to focus on this space."

"While the pandemic was a catalyst for the onslaught of elevated unscripted content, the affiliation with several esteemed clients in this space like Imagine Documentaries, Boardwalk Pictures, Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Productions, Campfire Pictures and Concordia has paved the way to Ramo Law to be in the zeitgeist of the most coveted unscripted productions in the industry," Ramo said. "Ramo Law is integral in navigating access and talent deals along with crucial dealmaking for our producing clients with streamers, networks and navigating independently financed opportunities for unscripted content."

Ramo Law PC provides comprehensive legal services to its clients in the entertainment industry with a specialized focus in representing financiers, producers, and production entities in film, television and digital content. The firm provides experienced legal services to optimize its clients' financial, legal and business position in the financing, production and exploitation of their content. For more information, visit RamoLawPC.com .

