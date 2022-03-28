Martin's Point Health Care Announces New President and CEO

PORTLAND, Maine, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's Point Health Care, a Portland-based not-for-profit provider of direct health care services and Medicare and TRICARE health plans has chosen Massachusetts-based physician, and current Board of Directors member, Paul F. Kasuba, MD, to serve as its next President and Chief Executive Officer.

Martin's Point Health Care (PRNewswire)

"Paul's significant experience as a physician leader paired with his roles as a Board Member for Martin's Point Health Care make him an excellent choice to lead Martin's Point," said Kathryn (Kay) Rand, Martin's Point Board Member and CEO Search Committee Chair. "As a physician, he knows firsthand what patient care should look and feel like.This, combined with his years as Chief Medical Officer in a nationally recognized health plan means he will bring dynamic experience and perspective to our own patient-based care model and health plan offerings. I have every confidence he will position Martin's Point for success across our patient and member service lines. Most importantly, though, he is committed to our mission to deliver the care every person deserves."

Paul Kasuba is an Internal Medicine Specialist and has over 38 years of experience in the medical field. After receiving his undergraduate degree from Duke University, he went on to receive his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine. From 2010 – 2021 he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer with Tufts Associated Health Plans, a nationally recognized health plan for providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. He was affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Boston and is currently affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital – a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School – and currently serves on the Martin's Point Board of Directors, having formerly held the role of Board Chair.

"Having had the privilege to lead Martin's Point for the past 26 years and the opportunity to work alongside Paul in his board roles, I am incredibly pleased that he will assume leadership of this special organization and continue to fulfill our mission." David Howes, MD, President and CEO.

Kasuba will succeed Howes, who joined Martin's Point Health Care as a primary care physician in 1989 and has served as President and Chief Executive Officer since 1996. Kasuba will assume the leadership role of Martin's Point Health Care in June 2022. Howes will remain available as executive consult following the transition.

"It has been an honor to serve as a member of the Board of Directors for the past six years.The opportunity to lead a community-based, independent health care organization is incredibly exciting, and I am humbled to carry on the legacy built by Dr. Howes." Paul Kasuba, incoming Martin's Point President and CEO.

About Martin's Point Health Care

Martin's Point Health Care is a not-for-profit organization based in Portland, Maine. Martin's Point provides primary and specialty care at their Health Care Centers in Southern Maine and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. They also offer Medicare Advantage plans in Maine and New Hampshire and TRICARE Prime health plans serving military retirees and the families of active-duty military in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, and Pennsylvania. Visit www.MartinsPoint.org for more.

