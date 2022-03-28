Callisto Media and Humble Bundle Partner to Support Ukrainian Humanitarian Relief Efforts

100% of Callisto's proceeds from the cookbook bundle will be donated to Direct Relief,

a humanitarian organization on the ground in Ukraine

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Core to Callisto Media's mission and ethos as a company is to help people live better lives, and Callisto is proud to partner with Humble Bundle to raise money in support of the Ukrainian Humanitarian Relief effort.

"We wanted to show our support with action," said Benjamin Wayne, Callisto's Chief Executive Officer. "Partnering with Humble Bundle allows us to put our content to work while also providing Direct Relief with the funds necessary to buy medical supplies, emergency field kits, and insulin. Direct Relief is an organization already doing impactful work in affected areas, and we are eager for the proceeds from this bundle to help them reach even more people in need."

The new bundle is available for purchase through April 16, 2022, and is comprised of 40 international cookbooks. In accordance with Humble Bundle's model, purchasers can set the price of the bundle, and the suggested value is more than $640.

"We are pleased to be teaming up with Callisto for our 10th bundle since 2017," said Kamini Tiwari, VP of Social Impact. "The crisis resulting from the ongoing violence in Ukraine is creating an urgent need for humanitarian relief, and this bundle will provide the Humble community with an opportunity to support a vital cause."

About Callisto Media

Callisto Media is a technology and media company that is revolutionizing the way content is created by leveraging Big Data, AI, and lean economics to unearth the unmet needs of mass niche audiences and create high-quality content at scale. Since inception in 2011, we have served 50 million individuals and have become one of the world's largest publishers, creating content for audiences that are typically overlooked by traditional media companies.

