Amanda Genovese Returns to Troutman Pepper as Partner in Latest Addition to National Consumer Financial Services Practice

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amanda Genovese, a talented trial and appellate litigator, has rejoined Troutman Pepper as a partner in the firm's New York office. Genovese returns to the firm from O'Melveny & Myers where she played a key role in defending complex litigation matters in courts throughout the United States. Genovese is the 11th partner to join Troutman Pepper's nationally recognized Consumer Financial Services Practice Group this year.

Genovese represents many of the nation's largest health care companies in their most complex civil disputes, helping them navigate contentious conflicts and consistently delivering excellent results. She also represents clients in industries beyond health care, including financial institutions, private corporations, retailers, and business executives.

"Amanda is a dynamic litigator," said Partner John West, chair of the firm's Business Litigation Department. "We are looking forward to working with her again as we continue to deepen the bench of our highly regarded Consumer Financial Services Practice Group."

Twice recognized as Law360′s Consumer Protection Practice Group of the Year, Troutman Pepper's Consumer Financial Services team helps clients resolve litigation, provides regulatory guidance, and assists with investigations and actions initiated by government agencies. The team is unique in that it includes compliance, litigation, and enforcement attorneys in one multi-disciplinary practice.

"We are excited to welcome Amanda back to the firm. Her addition expands our capabilities in our New York office and beyond," said Steven Khadavi, managing partner of Troutman Pepper's New York office.

"I am delighted to return to Troutman Pepper to partner with both familiar and new colleagues," Genovese said. "The culture and collegiality of the firm makes it an ideal place for me to best serve my clients. Troutman Pepper's litigation team is truly a market leader, and I am excited to be back."

Genovese earned her JD from New York Law School and her bachelor's degree from Manhattan College.

