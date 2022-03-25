WELL Announces Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce that WELL will release its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2021 Audited Annual Financial Statements, for the period ended December 31, 2021, on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its results on the same day at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT). The call will be hosted by Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Eva Fong, Chief Financial Officer. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Participant Details Date March 31, 2022 Time 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT Confirmation # 17765709 Local Toronto: 416-764-8650 Vancouver: 778-383-7413 North American Toll Free +1-888-664-6383 International +1- 416-764-8650 Webcast URL https://www.well.company/for-investors/events/

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL

WELL is a practitioner focused digital healthcare company whose overarching objective is to positively impact health outcomes to empower and support healthcare practitioners and their patients. WELL has built an innovative practitioner enablement platform that includes comprehensive end to end practice management tools inclusive of virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities as well as Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and data protection services. WELL uses this platform to power healthcare practitioners both inside and outside of WELL's own omni-channel patient services offerings. As such, WELL owns and operates Canada's largest network of outpatient medical clinics serving primary and specialized healthcare services and is the provider of a leading multi-national, multi-disciplinary telehealth offering. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and is part of the TSX Composite Index. To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.

