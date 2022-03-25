US Civil Aircraft Shipments to See Strong Growth to 2025 Following Pandemic Slump

Unit shipments of commercial jets expected to rise 38%

CLEVELAND, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US civil aircraft shipments in value terms are forecast to advance 25% per year through 2025 from a depressed 2020 base, according to Civil Aircraft: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. In terms of quantity, US civil aircraft shipments are forecast to see annual growth of 8.2% over that span. A growing global economy is projected to drive sales. Gains in global GDP, particularly in middle-income regions such as Asia and Africa where the civil aviation market is growing, are projected to boost demand for civil aircraft produced in the US. In 2021, US civil aircraft shipments in value terms are projected to rise 43% as the commercial and charter airline industry recover and accept more deliveries of aircraft. In unit terms, shipments are forecast to expand 14% in 2021. The fastest gains are expected in the commercial jets segment, as the finances of commercial airlines improve amid the rebound in commercial passenger traffic. Sales from inventories will enable shipments to outpace production.

Shipments of commercial jets, the dominant segment, are expected to increase 33% annually in value terms through 2025 from a depressed 2020 base. In unit terms, shipments are projected to rise 38% annually over that period. Continued growth in global consumer and business travel, particularly in developing regions, and airline efforts to replace their fleets with models that are more fuel-efficient, will drive orders for commercial jets.

These and other key insights are featured in Civil Aircraft: United States. This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US civil aircraft shipments in units and nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total shipments are segmented by type in terms of:

commercial jets

business jets

helicopters

turboprop aircraft

piston aircraft

To illustrate historical trends, total shipments and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

The scope of this report covers new, completed civil aircraft. Excluded are sales of used aircraft as well as sales of engines and other parts. Unpowered aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (or drones), military aircraft, and space vehicles are also excluded.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Civil-Aircraft-United-States-FF85011/?progid=91541

