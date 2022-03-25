Palo Alto Networks Named a Leader in Cloud Workload Security Report

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Workload Security, Q1 2022 report. Cloud workload security is core to Palo Alto Networks' strategy to help organizations secure infrastructure, applications and data across hybrid and multicloud environments.

According to the Forrester report, "[Palo Alto Networks] offers very strong data sovereignty and high- availability options and controls. It has outstanding malware and memory integrity protection and is easy to integrate with the vendor's own and third-party threat and reputation sources. In CSPM, support for Microsoft Azure is broad and deep."

Palo Alto Networks was among the 12 vendors that Forrester evaluated for its Q1 2022 Cloud Workload Security report. Forrester evaluated the vendors based on criteria in the categories of current offering, strategy and market presence.

"We are delighted to be named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Workload Security, Q1 2022 report. We set the standard for what makes a cloud security offering and believe this recognition validates our approach," said Ankur Shah, senior vice president, Prisma Cloud products at Palo Alto Networks. "We're thankful to our customers who inspire us each day to continually bring innovative ideas and unique features to our industry-leading cloud workload security platform."

Prisma® Cloud by Palo Alto Networks spans Cloud Workload Protection (CWP), Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Code Security (CCS), Cloud Identity Security (CIEM), and Cloud Network Security (CNS).

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

