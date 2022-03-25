InventHelp Presents Automatic Seat Riser (LBT-124)

PITTSBURGH , March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Every time I entered a public restroom, I noticed urine on the toilet seats. I thought there should be an automatic sensor and gear assembly to lift the seat in between users to prevent this from happening, so I invented this," said the inventor from Lancaster, Pa. "My design could enhance safety by preventing the spread of disease in public restrooms."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
He invented the patent-granted AUTO-SEAT that fulfills the need for an automatic raising of a public toilet seat upon flushing. This device would provide convenience for users while maintaining a high level of personal hygiene, safety, and disease protection. Additionally, this helps eliminates being disgusted and delayed in a public restroom stall and improves conditions in public bathrooms.]

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LBT-124, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

