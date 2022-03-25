InventHelp Inventor Develops Support Accessory for Tool Belts (LGT-125)

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I worked as a carpenter in the construction industry and I needed a better way to support a heavy tool belt around my waist," said an inventor, from Victorville, Calif., "so I invented the HOOK IT UP. My design enhances safety, comfort and support when using a tool belt."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides added support for a tool belt. In doing so, it ensures that the tool belt is stabilized. It also helps to prevent clothing damage and it could reduce the incidence of back problems and skin rashes. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for construction workers and other individuals who use tool belts. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LGT-125, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp