"For myself the past is the source (for all art is vitally contemporary.)" Cy Twombly.

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mignoni is pleased to present Cy Twombly | Barry X Ball: A History of Painting and Sculpture. In collaboration with McCABE FINE ART, this exhibition is an exercise in contrasts, the work of Cy Twombly and Barry X Ball appear visually different and yet also in many ways intriguingly similar. The exhibition will include 4 paintings and works on paper by Cy Twombly alongside sculptures executed in different exotic translucent stones by Barry X Ball.

Cy Twombly, Untitled (New York City),1956, (Detail Image), Oil based house paint, wax crayon and pencil on canvas, 26 ¾ x 56 in.Barry X Ball, Flesh of Others, 2020, (Detail Image), Translucent “wounded” Mexican onyx 15 x 16 ¾ x 14 ⅞ in. (PRNewswire)

Cy Twombly (1928 -2011) and Barry X Ball (b 1955) are both American artists whose work has been deeply rooted in and inspired by the past, especially, by the rich cultural heritage and art history of Italy. Much of their work derives, for example, not only from Classical, Renaissance and Baroque inspirations but also from the art of pioneering Italian avant-garde artists from the early Twentieth Century such as Medardo Rosso and the Italian Futurists.

The work on view presents key examples of these artists' unique approach to painting and sculpture with the shared goal of reimagining the work of masters into new revertant artworks. Twombly's approach uses painterly and poetic gestural movements to represent historic moments. While Barry X Ball utilizes state-of-the-art technology to refine and "perfect" sculptures into his own version based on masterworks; most notably in his Medardo Rosso Project, which showcased the dialogue between two artists from different cultures, time periods and traditions.

This first-ever pairing of the two artists' work will be on view at Mignoni from March 31 – June 25, 2022.

