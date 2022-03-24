TODAY KICKS OFF FEEDING CHICAGOANS IN NEED WITH 10,000 PIZZAS THROUGHOUT THE YEAR AS HOME RUN INN CELEBRATES 75TH ANNIVERSARY IN 2022 AND PARTNERS WITH CITY OF CHICAGO DEPARTMENT OF FAMILY AND SUPPORT SERVICES (DFSS)

Home Run Inn ranks as only family-owned of Top 10 frozen pizza brands In the country

CHICACO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the kick-off to feed Chicago with a year-long pizza give away by Home Run Inn, the oldest family-owned pizza brand that has captured the hearts of Chicagoans since it opened its first tavern on the South Side, to celebrate its 75th anniversary in partnership with City of Chicago Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS). Chicago Homeless Shelters received the first 1000 pizzas Home Run Inn's Original 31st Street location, as part of the distribution of 10,000 pizzas throughout the year to Chicagoans experiencing homelessness, Chicago Seniors and low-income families.

"We are proud to have had the opportunity to establish roots in Chicago 75 years ago," says Dan Costello, CEO of Home Run Inn, who took the helm over from his late uncle Joe Perrino after his passing in 2018. "It's one of the best food cities in the world and to be one the legendary pizza brands is a great honor."

"Home Run Inn upholds our core family values as we remain dedicated to giving back to those in need," says Gina (Perrino) Bolger, Senior Vice President of Marketing and fourth-generation family member of Home Run Inn.

"DFSS is committed to bringing people together to foster community and support – and nothing brings people together quite like food." said DFSS Commissioner Brandie Knazze. "Home Run Inn's generosity will do more than feed thousands of Chicagoans, many of whom are experiencing food insecurity. It will bring individuals and communities together to celebrate our City, its pizza, and each other."

In the coming weeks and months, pizza giveaways will be set up for community members at the City's six Community Service Centers (CSC), Senior Centers, and Early Childhood Learning centers. With a commitment to serving vulnerable populations, Home Run Inn and DFSS are excited to make real community and food-access impacts for thousands in the coming year.

ABOUT HOME RUN INN

Home Run Inn is considered Chicago's very own thin crust pizza known for its irresistible flavor, hand-pinched buttery crust, zesty sauce, plentiful cheese and homemade sausage. The small tavern of the 1920's was named Home Run Inn in 1947. Now, the company has 9 pizzerias throughout the Chicagoland area and frozen pizza sold in more than 40 states. Home Run Inn also is currently the official pizza of the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field and sold at Chicago's Midway International Airport. Still family-owned and operated, Home Run Inn ranks among the top 10 in pizza brands sold nationally and number one in the Chicagoland area. For further information, visit www.homeruninnpizza.com .

ABOUT DEPARTMENT OF FAMILY AND SUPPORT SERVICES (DFSS)

DFSS works with community partners to connect Chicago residents and families to resources that build stability, support their well-being, and empower them to thrive. As the 5th largest City agency and one of the largest social service funders in Chicago, DFSS provides direct services at six Community Service Centers, six Regional Senior Centers, and through partnerships with 360 community-based organizations across the city. In total, DFSS services and funding supports over 400,000 vulnerable Chicagoans each year.

Learn more about DFSS at www.chicago.gov/fss

