TITLE Boxing Club Gloves Up for Growth after Year of Preparation, Innovation

Boutique Boxing Franchise Ready to Re-Launch Expansion with `Operations-First' Mindset

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after being acquired by BoxUnion to form the nation's premier omnichannel fitness boxing brand, TITLE Boxing Club is ready to get back in the franchise expansion ring. Following months of purposeful program enhancements, the franchise of boutique fitness clubs specializing in boxing and kickboxing classes announced plans to open 300+ domestic clubs by 2025.

Throughout 2021, the brand's new ownership invested heavily in infrastructure and the refinement of operations to support strong unit-economics for franchisees. The leadership team rolled out a series of new initiatives to improve both franchise profitability and member experience, focusing on four vital pillars: effective use of technology, innovation and creativity, marketing, and training and support. Members of the leadership team personally visited 92% of clubs nationwide to gather feedback from franchise partners and their trainers, managers and club members, to ensure ground-up involvement in the setting of program priorities.

"We are operators at heart," said Todd Wadler, CEO of TITLE Boxing Club and Co-Founder of BoxUnion. "Having operated our own fitness boxing businesses, we went into this acquisition wanting to take an operations-first approach that focuses on creating a great system that breeds great results. We started with education and building relationships with franchise partners. Talk is cheap. The only way to build trust is to establish smart plans and then deliver results, which we have done."

Below is a highlight of what was delivered during the first post-acquisition year:

Technology:

A rollout of new platforms to provide data and analytics

More efficient and simplified technological solutions, allowing franchise partners to streamline their efforts and increase profitability of their clubs

A revamped TITLE On Demand digital platform , giving the brand the ability to meet members wherever they are and allowing franchise partners to increase revenue through the sale of bundled memberships

New monthly playbooks providing franchise partners with tools, resources and guidance, to promote member and employee retention

A significantly enhanced email marketing platform, along with monthly usage guidance and ongoing support

Product, Training and Support

An improved class structure accompanied by regularly updated training materials that motivate instructors to add to their instructional skills while providing an effective system for rolling out new workout enhancements

Multiple new hires, including District Field Operators (DFO's) and a VP of Field Marketing, all with extensive industry experience, to increase the level of support and training provided to franchise partners

A new TITLE University to further the brand's commitment to the provision of excellent online learning and development resources

"It's been incredibly gratifying to hear from franchise partners who have adopted these newly rolled out programs who are sharing the success it has brought their clubs," said Felicia Alexander, Chief Revenue Officer of TITLE Boxing Club and Co-Founder of BoxUnion. "With all systems in place, the focus for 2022 is solely on execution and growth. We will continue to make hires and investments so the franchise grows - the right way."

Wadler emphasized the importance of smart, well-planned growth. "We don't want to grow just for the sake of growing," he said. "We want to grow our foundation, which starts with adding the right franchise partners who are fully aligned with our mission and vision. Then we provide these franchise partners with everything they need to succeed."

As TITLE Boxing Club looks to expand its national footprint, the company will be exhibiting at the 2022 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference in Las Vegas March 29 – April 1.

As the nation's leading fitness boxing company, TITLE Boxing Club offers boxing and kickboxing classes in more than 140 clubs nationwide. The brand also allows consumers to workout anytime, anywhere through their well-regarded digital subscription service TITLE Boxing Club On Demand. In January 2022, Verywell Fit named TITLE Boxing Club On Demand as the "Best Overall" online kickboxing class.

For more information on TITLE Boxing Club and its franchise opportunity, please visit https://franchise.titleboxingclub.com/.

About TITLE Boxing Club/BoxUnion

TITLE Boxing Club is a franchise of boutique fitness clubs specializing in boxing and kickboxing classes with more than 140 locations and 30,000+ members. TITLE Boxing Club also allows consumers to workout anytime, anywhere through their digital subscription service TITLE Boxing Club On Demand. BoxUnion is a boutique fitness brand with three studio locations in California. BoxUnion's innovative workouts bring together mind, body, music and boxing. Voted most fun new workout by Self Magazine and Top 10 coolest workout taking over LA right now by Well + Good, BoxUnion has been recognized by everyone from People Magazine to Goop. In January 2021, BoxUnion acquired TITLE Boxing Club to form the nation's premier omnichannel fitness brand. To find out more about TITLE Boxing Club and find a location near you visit titleboxingclub.com. To learn more about TITLE Boxing Club On Demand and try it for free visit titleboxingclubondemand.com. For more information about BoxUnion, visit boxunion.com.

