Perimeter Solutions Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Listed on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PRM" on November 9, 2021
Strong full year performance in the Fire Safety segment despite lapping the record 2020 U.S. fire season
CLAYTON, Mo., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE: PRM) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical firefighting products and services, as well as high-quality lubricant additives, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Full Year 2021 Results
- Net sales increased 7% to $362.3 million in 2021, as compared to $339.6 million in 2020.
- Net loss for 2021 was $659.8 million, or $(9.68) per share, a decrease of $684.1 million from net income of $24.2 million, or $0.46 per share for 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 4% to $141.4 million in 2021, as compared to $136.0 million in 2020.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
- Net sales decreased 18% to $45.9 million in the 2021 fourth quarter, as compared to $55.8 million in the 2020 fourth quarter.
- Net loss during the 2021 fourth quarter was $689.5 million, or $(6.10) per share, an increase of $683.2 million from a net loss of $6.3 million, or $(0.12) per share for the 2020 fourth quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased 57% to $6.8 million during the 2021 fourth quarter, as compared to $16.0 million in the 2020 fourth quarter.
CEO Edward Goldberg commented: "We are proud of our performance in 2021, particularly in our Fire Safety business, where, despite an extremely challenging supply chain and logistics backdrop, we met our commitments to our customers with 100% reliability, in support of their mission to save lives, property and the environment. We also grew segment Adjusted EBITDA while lapping the record 2020 U.S. fire season." Mr. Goldberg added: "The 2021 fourth quarter experienced very limited fire activity, and our Fire Safety results were down period-over-period. Fluctuations based on the intensity of the fire season in a given quarter is a feature of our Fire Safety business, and can be especially pronounced in the much smaller fourth and first quarters, as evidenced in 2021 fourth quarter." Mr. Goldberg concluded: "We're very optimistic about our business. Assuming a normalized 2022 fire season, and incorporating our best assumptions around other elements of our business, we expect consolidated 2022 Adjusted EBITDA growth consistent with, and perhaps above, our long-term framework of mid-teens growth."
About Perimeter Solutions
Perimeter Solutions is a leading global solutions provider, providing high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The Company's business is organized and managed in two reporting segments: Fire Safety and Oil Additives.
The Fire Safety business consists of formulating, manufacture and sale of fire retardants and firefighting foams that assist in combating various types of fires, including wildland, structural, flammable liquids and others. Our Fire Safety business also offers specialized equipment and services, typically in conjunction with our fire management products, to support our customers' firefighting operations. Our specialized equipment includes airbase retardant storage, mixing, and delivery equipment; mobile retardant bases; retardant ground application units; mobile foam equipment; and equipment that we custom design and manufacture to meet specific customer needs. Our service network can meet the emergency resupply needs of over 150 air tanker bases in North America, as well as many other customer locations in North America and internationally. The segment is built on the premise of superior technology, exceptional responsiveness to our customers' needs, and a "never-fail" service network. The segment sells products to government agencies and commercial customers around the world.
The Oil Additives business produces and sells high quality Phosphorus Pentasulfide ("P2S5") primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates ("ZDDP") that provide critical anti-wear protection to engine components. P2S5 is also used in pesticide and mining chemicals applications.
PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (loss)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
Successor
Predecessor
Successor
Predecessor
November 9, 2021
Through
December 31, 2021
October 1, 2021
Through
November 8, 2021
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020
November 9, 2021
Through
December 31, 2021
January 1, 2021
Through
November 8, 2021
Year Ended
December 31, 2020
Net sales
$ 21,023
$ 24,855
$ 55,819
$ 21,023
$ 341,315
$ 339,577
Cost of goods sold
20,533
12,241
31,828
20,533
172,136
177,532
Gross profit
490
12,614
23,991
490
169,179
162,045
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expense
16,982
(3,563)
11,168
16,982
38,981
37,747
Amortization expense
8,004
5,606
13,194
8,004
45,424
51,458
Founders advisory fees - related party
652,990
—
—
652,990
—
—
Other operating expense
92
3,087
313
92
4,153
1,364
Total operating expenses
678,068
5,130
24,675
678,068
88,558
90,569
Operating (loss) income
(677,578)
7,484
(684)
(677,578)
80,621
71,476
Other expense (income):
Interest expense, net
6,352
15,136
8,523
6,352
39,087
42,017
Loss on contingent earn-out
198
202
—
198
2,965
—
Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain)
1,006
134
(2,872)
1,006
4,026
(5,640)
Other (income) expense, net
(2)
30
718
(2)
(222)
367
Total other expense (income), net
7,554
15,502
6,369
7,554
45,856
36,744
(Loss) income before income taxes
(685,132)
(8,018)
(7,053)
(685,132)
34,765
34,732
Income tax benefit (expense)
4,675
(985)
759
4,675
(14,136)
(10,483)
Net (loss) income
(680,457)
(9,003)
(6,294)
(680,457)
20,629
24,249
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(7,135)
2,660
6,021
(7,135)
236
4,787
Total comprehensive (loss) income
$ (687,592)
$ (6,343)
$ (273)
$ (687,592)
$ 20,865
$ 29,036
Net (loss) income per share:
Basic and diluted
$ (4.33)
$ (0.17)
$ (0.12)
$ (4.33)
$ 0.39
$ 0.46
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
157,158,579
53,045,510
53,045,510
157,158,579
53,045,510
53,045,510
PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Successor
Predecessor
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 225,554
$ 22,478
Accounts receivable, net
24,319
28,896
Inventories
110,087
58,784
Income tax receivable
816
11,457
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
14,161
11,406
Total current assets
374,937
133,021
Property, plant, and equipment, net
62,247
48,235
Goodwill
1,051,080
482,041
Customer lists,net
753,459
304,308
Existing technology and patents, net
247,368
135,928
Other intangible assets,net
100,005
33,464
Other assets
2,219
1,209
Total assets
$ 2,591,315
$ 1,138,206
Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 27,469
$ 9,869
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
19,025
16,045
Founders advisory fees payable - related party
53,547
—
Deferred revenue
445
286
Current maturities of long-term debt
—
6,723
Total current liabilities
100,486
32,923
Long-term debt, less current maturities
664,128
680,548
Deferred income taxes
298,633
112,162
Founders advisory fees payable - related party
312,242
—
Redeemable preferred shares
96,867
—
Redeemable preferred shares - related party
3,699
—
Other non-current liabilities
22,195
21,151
Total liabilities
$ 1,498,250
$ 846,784
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Ordinary shares, $1 nominal value per share; 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; 157,237,435 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021
157,237
—
Common stock, $1 par value per share; 53,045,510 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020
—
53,046
Additional paid-in capital
1,679,788
289,344
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,135)
(3,174)
Accumulated deficit
(736,825)
(47,794)
Total shareholders' equity
1,093,065
291,422
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,591,315
$ 1,138,206
Non-GAAP Financial Metrics
Adjusted EBITDA
The computation of adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus income tax expense, net interest and other financing expenses, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted on a consistent basis for certain non-recurring, unusual or non-operational items in a balanced manner and on a segment basis. These items include (i) expenses related to the Business Combination, (ii) founder advisory fee expenses, (iii) stock compensation expense (iv) non-cash impact of purchase accounting on the cost of inventory sold (v) contingent future payment related to an acquired business (vi) management fees related to the services provided by SK Capital Partners IV-A, L.P. and SK Capital Partners IV-B, L.P (collectively, the "Sponsor") when acting in a management capacity and (vi) unrealized foreign currency loss (gain). To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Perimeter is providing a summary, wherein, the Successor Period and the 2021 Predecessor are combined ("S/P Combined"), to show the computations of adjusted EBITDA, and reconciliations from U.S. GAAP income (loss) before income taxes, taking into account certain charges and gains that were recognized during the periods presented. The Corporate category includes unallocated costs related to our corporate headquarter activities.
Consolidated
Three Months Ended
S/P Combined
Successor
Predecessor
Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2021
November 9, 2021
Through
December 31,
October 1, 2021
Through
November 8, 2021
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020
Loss before income taxes
$ (693,150)
$ (685,132)
$ (8,018)
$ (7,053)
Depreciation and amortization
15,786
9,379
6,407
14,746
Interest and financing expense
21,488
6,352
15,136
8,523
Founders advisory fees - related party
652,990
652,990
—
—
Transaction expenses 1
(2,380)
5,580
(7,960)
1,689
Stock compensation expense
4,977
4,821
156
—
Non-cash purchase accounting impact 2
2,948
2,948
—
—
Loss on contingent earn-out
400
198
202
—
Management fees 3
136
—
136
312
Contingent future payments 4
2,500
—
2,500
625
Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain)
1,140
1,006
134
(2,872)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 6,835
$ (1,858)
$ 8,693
$ 15,970
Net sales
$ 45,878
$ 21,023
$ 24,855
$ 55,819
Year Ended
S/P Combined
Successor
Predecessor
Year Ended
December 31, 2021
November 9, 2021
Through
December 31, 2021
January 1, 2021
Through
November 8, 2021
Year Ended
December 31, 2020
(Loss) income before income taxes
$ (650,367)
$ (685,132)
$ 34,765
$ 34,732
Depreciation and amortization
61,379
9,379
52,000
58,117
Interest and financing expense
45,439
6,352
39,087
42,017
Founders advisory fees - related party
652,990
652,990
—
—
Transaction expenses 1
10,425
5,580
4,845
2,379
Stock compensation expense
4,977
4,821
156
—
Non-cash purchase accounting impact 2
2,948
2,948
—
—
Loss on contingent earn-out
3,163
198
2,965
—
Management fees 3
1,073
—
1,073
1,281
Contingent future payments 4
4,375
—
4,375
3,125
Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain)
5,032
1,006
4,026
(5,640)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 141,434
$ (1,858)
$ 143,292
$ 136,011
Net sales
$ 362,338
$ 21,023
$ 341,315
$ 339,577
(1)
Adjustment to reflect non-recurring expenses incurred related to business combination with Perimeter Solutions.
(2)
Represents the non-cash impact of purchase accounting on the cost of inventory sold. The inventory acquired received a purchase accounting step-up in basis, which is a non-cash adjustment to the cost.
(3)
Adjustment to reflect fees pertaining to services provided by the Sponsor when acting in a management capacity on strategic and other non-operational matters which do not represent expenses incurred in the normal course of our operations.
(4)
Adjustment to reflect deferred consideration paid with respect to a 2019 acquisition.
Operating Segments
Fire Safety
S/P Combined
Successor
Predecessor
Three Months Ended
Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2021
November 9, 2021
Through
December 31,
October 1, 2021
Through
November 8, 2021
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020
Loss before income taxes
$ (34,931)
$ (25,125)
$ (9,806)
$ (14,423)
Depreciation and amortization
12,129
7,418
4,711
10,598
Interest and financing expense
19,990
5,029
14,961
10,897
Transaction expenses
(2,524)
5,436
(7,960)
1,649
Stock compensation expense
3,406
3,250
156
—
Loss on contingent earn-out
400
198
202
—
Management fees
136
—
136
312
Deferred future payments
2,500
—
2,500
625
Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain)
107
98
9
(429)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,213
$ (3,696)
$ 4,909
$ 9,229
Net sales
$ 23,924
$ 7,913
$ 16,011
$ 31,052
S/P Combined
Successor
Predecessor
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2021
November 9, 2021
Through
December 31, 2021
January 1, 2021
Through
November 8, 2021
Year Ended
December 31, 2020
Income (Loss) before income taxes
$ 7,507
$ (25,125)
$ 32,632
$ 23,110
Depreciation and amortization
44,412
7,418
36,994
41,271
Interest and financing expense
42,358
5,029
37,329
41,879
Transaction expenses
10,281
5,436
4,845
2,300
Stock compensation expense
3,406
3,250
156
—
Loss on contingent earn-out
3,163
198
2,965
—
Management fees
1,073
—
1,073
1,281
Deferred future payments
4,375
—
4,375
3,125
Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain)
1,318
98
1,220
(932)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 117,893
$ (3,696)
$ 121,589
$ 112,034
Net sales
$ 261,180
$ 7,913
$ 253,267
$ 244,968
Oil Additives
S/P Combined
Successor
Predecessor
Three Months Ended
Three Months
Ended
December 31,
November 9, 2021
Through
December 31,
October 1, 2021
Through
November 8, 2021
Three Months
December 31,
(Loss) income before income taxes
$ (3,103)
$ (4,891)
$ 1,788
$ 7,370
Depreciation and amortization
3,657
1,961
1,696
4,148
Interest and financing expense
554
379
175
(2,374)
Transaction expenses
144
144
—
40
Stock compensation expense
389
389
—
—
Non-cash purchase accounting impact
2,948
2,948
—
—
Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain)
1,033
908
125
(2,443)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 5,622
$ 1,838
$ 3,784
$ 6,741
Net sales
$ 21,954
$ 13,110
$ 8,844
$ 24,767
S/P Combined
Successor
Predecessor
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2021
November 9, 2021
Through
December 31, 2021
January 1, 2021
Through
November 8, 2021
Year Ended
December 31, 2020
(Loss) income before income taxes
$ (2,758)
$ (4,891)
$ 2,133
$ 11,622
Depreciation and amortization
16,967
1,961
15,006
16,846
Interest and financing expense
2,137
379
1,758
138
Transaction expenses
144
144
—
79
Stock compensation expense
389
389
—
—
Non-cash purchase accounting impact
2,948
2,948
—
—
Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain)
3,714
908
2,806
(4,708)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 23,541
$ 1,838
$ 21,703
$ 23,977
Net sales
$ 101,158
$ 13,110
$ 88,048
$ 94,609
Corporate
Successor
Three Months and Year Ended
November 9, 2021
Through
December 31, 2021
(Loss) income before income taxes
$ (655,116)
Interest and financing expense
944
Founders advisory fees - related party
652,990
Stock compensation expense
1,182
Adjusted EBITDA
$ —
