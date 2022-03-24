iWave Named the Top-Rated Fundraising Intelligence Solution for 8th Consecutive Quarter

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - iWave , the industry's leading fundraising intelligence platform, has topped the list of the G2's Spring 2022 Grid Report. This marks more than two years that iWave has held the top-rating for Donor Research solution. They are the highest rated solution by their clients for outstanding customer satisfaction and likelihood to recommend ratings from iWave users on G2 , the world's leading business solutions reviews website.

iWave, the industry’s leading fundraising intelligence platform. (CNW Group/iWave) (PRNewswire)

This marks more than two years that iWave has held the top-rating for Donor Research solution

With 251 reviews, iWave outranked all other fundraising intelligence and donor research solutions. With a score of 92 in overall satisfaction, iWave outperformed DonorSearch at 74 and WealthEngine at 60, marking it as the top choice for fundraising solutions available to nonprofit organizations.

"We are tremendously proud of the positive feedback we continue to receive from our clients," said iWave President and CEO Ross Beattie. "Our clients and the great work they do to make an impact are our number one priority. Receiving top honors from G2 for 8 consecutive quarters demonstrates our commitment to client services excellence. We continue to invest in product enhancement, listen to feedback from our clients and stay ahead as the industry leader with best in class innovations and powerful integrations."

"Our team's passion and dedication to successful client outcomes, is at the heart of what we do every day! We spare no effort when creating the best experiences for our users and continue to invest in client centric innovation. It is nice to see that hard work is resonating." said iWave Vice President of Client Success, Penny Rennie.

What Real Users Say About iWave:

"Thank you for such a terrific product. iWave is the first and sometimes the only resource I use when researching a prospect. It's user-friendly, clear, concise and so much better than any other product out there. Thank you."

"iWave is more comprehensive, easier to query, and faster than other similar sources that we have used."

"Once again, iWave is able to offer a quick, effective solution for my prospect research needs. The fact that I can instantly search for an industry and find relevant contacts (who also have high net worth and are philanthropic!) saves me and my team countless hours. I've never had a prospect research tool that is so customized to the exact needs of a fundraiser. I will sing iWave's praises for as long as I'm in this industry!"

About G2

Headquartered in Chicago, G2 is revolutionizing the way businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million users per month rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has more than a million verified reviews and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2's customers include Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM and Zoom and Its most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was announced in October, closely followed by the company's acquisitions of Siftery and Advocately.

About iWave:

iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence platform, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave's intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry's highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Since 1991, over 6000 clients, including many of the largest education, healthcare and nonprofit organizations in the world, have relied on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.

Visit our website and blog , follow us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook .

2022 G2 Spring Leader (CNW Group/iWave) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iWave