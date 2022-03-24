Hispanic Public Relations Association's Miami Chapter Reveals 2022-23 Board of Directors

HPRA is the country's leading national organization for Hispanic public relations practitioners.

MIAMI, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA ) Miami Chapter announced its new Board of Directors today. The country's leading national organization for Hispanic public relations practitioners announced that Daniela Martucci of DMH Americas will serve as president of the HPRA Miami Chapter for its 2022-2023 term. Daniela has been part of the organization for five years having led the digital marketing and vice president roles.

"In a time where representation truly matters, I am honored to lead this organization in Miami, such an iconic city for Latino culture," said Dani Martucci

Hispanics accounted for over half of the nation's population growth in the last decade; in Florida, the Hispanic population grew over 1.5 million in the same period. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports only about 14% of PR specialists identified as Hispanic or Latino and only half of that number were represented in senior level leadership roles.

"Our new executive board is made up of a multi-cultural set of leaders in key roles within our community, I am certain their contributions to this organization will be very valuable." said Martucci.

The Miami HPRA 2022-2023 Executive Board includes:

HPRA's professional development and leadership opportunities offer in-market professional development initiatives and exclusive networking activities with top journalists and industry thought leaders.

Every year, HPRA's Annual ¡BRAVO! Awards recognizes the most innovative, creative, and cultural campaigns across several categories including technology, food & beverage, healthcare & nutrition, sports, automotive, digital, non-profit and integrated marketing, honoring individuals who are pioneers in their industry.

For more information on HPRA, local chapters, ¡BRAVO! Awards and/or the organization's scholarship program, please visit www.hpra-usa.org .

About the Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA)

Founded in 1984, the Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) is the foremost organization of Hispanic public relations practitioners in the U.S. HPRA is a resource for communications professionals and for individuals seeking Hispanic market expertise. It is dedicated to the recognition and advancement of Hispanics in public relations through year-round programs, professional development initiatives and networking. HPRA hosts one of the most anticipated annual events and industry awards: the HPRA Bravo Awards, recognizing the most outstanding campaigns in the marketplace. The national organization aims to meet the professional needs of the growing number of Hispanic PR practitioners, independents and agencies throughout the U.S. HPRA National, its Chapters and those Chapters in formation are paving the way for the next phase of growth and evolution in the PR industry, especially in the Hispanic market space. For more information please visit www.hpra-usa.org .

