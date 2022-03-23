Success With Honor, a non-profit organization, has been formed to help more than 850 student-athletes at Penn State University navigate and maximize their Name, Image and Likeness

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Success With Honor, a non-profit organization, has been formed to help more than 850 student-athletes at Penn State University navigate and maximize their Name, Image and Likeness. Success With Honor aims to set the national standard of NIL excellence: "NIL The Penn State Way."

Through Success With Honor, Penn State student-athletes can access the tools and resources to maximize both educational and NIL opportunities while maintaining a full commitment to excellence in their academic and athletic careers. Contrary to public perception, the vast majority of Penn State student-athletes receive partial or no scholarship money while competing for the Nittany Lions. Recognizing that reality, the goal of Success With Honor is to create opportunities for student-athletes in all 31 sports.

Based in State College, Success With Honor will operate in compliance with the rules set forth by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Programs will include: academic internships, influencer marketing, brand partnerships, camps and clinics, as well as robust education in both financial and legal literacy. Success With Honor has been named the preferred provider of these services by Penn State University.

The organization was formed by five dedicated Penn State alumni who make up the Board of Directors, including: Chairmen of the Board, Ira Lubert, Co-founder and partner of Independence Capital Partners, a family of eight private equity and real estate funds including Lubert Adler real estate partners. Ira was a division 1 wrestler at Penn State from 1968 to 1973; Anthony Misitano, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PAM Health; Bob Poole, President and Chief Executive Officer of S & A Homes, Inc.; Rick Sokolov, Director and Vice Chairman of Simon Property Group, Inc.; and acting CEO, Mark Toniatti, Retired Principal of Towers, Perrin, Forster and Crosby, an international management consulting firm. In addition, Robert Tribeck Esq., Chief Legal Officer at PAM Health, will be General Counsel. Unlike other NILs, no member of the Board will earn income from Success With Honor. All monies in excess of expenses will be provided to the student-athletes to maximize their opportunities.

Additionally, a volunteer Advisory Board will help guide both the collective and student-athletes. The Advisory Board consists of Penn Staters:

Grant Ament - PLL Professional Lacrosse player (Lacrosse)

Kelsey Amy - Senior Designer Jordan Brand at Nike (Field hockey)

Lavar Arrington - FOX Sports Radio (Football)

Chris Bevilacqua - Head of Bevilacqua Helfant Ventures (Wrestling)

Todd Blackledge - ESPN Analyst (Football)

Calvin Booth - General Manager of the Denver Nuggets (Men's Basketball)

Ben Bouma - Network Sports Producer (Men's Ice Hockey)

Megan Hodge - Professional Volleyball Player (Women's Volleyball)

Michael Robinson - NFL Network Analyst (Football)

Lisa Salters - ESPN Reporter (Women's Basketball)

Susan Schandel - CFO of NASCAR

Linsey Shea - Freelance Network Media operations (Women's Lacrosse)

David Taylor - Olympic Gold Medal Winner (Wrestling)

Other outstanding Penn State alumni athletes are expected to join the Advisory Board in the future.

The organization will soon announce more strategic partnerships providing first-class opportunities for the Nittany Lion student-athletes it is dedicated to serve. The first of these is our association with Student Athlete Empowerment (SAE). Under the direction of CEO Jason Belzer, SAE will manage the day-to-day operations of Success With Honor, including managing and executing all incoming NIL activation requests from brands and individuals interested in partnering with Penn State student-athletes.

More information can be found at SuccessWithHonor.org

